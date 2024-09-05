NTTドコモは9月4日、irumoサイトでの販売機種に「Google Pixel 9 Pro」「Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold」を追加した。

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro

    Google Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Proの128GB／256GB／512GBモデルとPixel 9 Pro Foldの256GB／512GBモデルを扱う。

なお、「Google Pixel 9」および「Google Pixel 9 Pro XL」については先に販売を開始しているため、これによりPixel 9シリーズの4機種すべてをirumoサイトでも購入できるようになった。

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

    Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

一括価格と「いつでもカエドキプログラム」適用時の実質負担額、「OCN モバイル ONE→irumo移行特典」のdポイント（期間・用途限定）進呈ポイント数は下表のとおり。

機種 価格 実質負担額 移行特典
Pixel 9 Pro 128GB 185,350円 102,190円 10,000ポイント
Pixel 9 Pro 256GB 202,730円 119,570円 10,000ポイント
Pixel 9 Pro 512GB 225,940円 144,100円 10,000ポイント
Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB 294,800円 158,840円 20,000ポイント
Pixel 9 Pro Fold 512GB 317,570円 172,370円 20,000ポイント