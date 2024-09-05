NTTドコモは9月4日、irumoサイトでの販売機種に「Google Pixel 9 Pro」「Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold」を追加した。
Pixel 9 Proの128GB／256GB／512GBモデルとPixel 9 Pro Foldの256GB／512GBモデルを扱う。
なお、「Google Pixel 9」および「Google Pixel 9 Pro XL」については先に販売を開始しているため、これによりPixel 9シリーズの4機種すべてをirumoサイトでも購入できるようになった。
一括価格と「いつでもカエドキプログラム」適用時の実質負担額、「OCN モバイル ONE→irumo移行特典」のdポイント（期間・用途限定）進呈ポイント数は下表のとおり。
|機種
|価格
|実質負担額
|移行特典
|Pixel 9 Pro 128GB
|185,350円
|102,190円
|10,000ポイント
|Pixel 9 Pro 256GB
|202,730円
|119,570円
|10,000ポイント
|Pixel 9 Pro 512GB
|225,940円
|144,100円
|10,000ポイント
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB
|294,800円
|158,840円
|20,000ポイント
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold 512GB
|317,570円
|172,370円
|20,000ポイント