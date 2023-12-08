HoYoverse最新作『ゼンレスゾーンゼロ』が2024年リリース決定！ 新ティザームービーも公開

HoYoverseは12月8日、The Game Awardsの中で、現在クローズドベータテストを開催している新規タイトル『ゼンレスゾーンゼロ』のリリースについて明らかにした。2024年中の提供開始を予定するという。

『ゼンレスゾーンゼロ』は、これまでHoYoverseが提供してきたIPとは異なる新しい都市ファンタジーARPG。現在2回目のクローズドベータテスト「吸音テスト」が実施されており、今回正式リリースの大まかなタイミングについて情報が明らかになった形。クロスプラットフォームでプレイ可能だ。

Welcome to New Eridu! HoYoverse's much-anticipated ARPG, Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN, is set to release in 2024 across consoles, PC, and mobile.



Dive into the urban world of fantasy, chaos and action - check out the latest trailer now!



Watch here: https://t.co/bhKFjK3KFz… pic.twitter.com/DPnjCeoUVU