HoYoverse最新作『ゼンレスゾーンゼロ』が2024年リリース決定！ 新ティザームービーも公開

HoYoverseは12月8日、The Game Awardsの中で、現在クローズドベータテストを開催している新規タイトル『ゼンレスゾーンゼロ』のリリースについて明らかにした。2024年中の提供開始を予定するという。

『ゼンレスゾーンゼロ』は、これまでHoYoverseが提供してきたIPとは異なる新しい都市ファンタジーARPG。現在2回目のクローズドベータテスト「吸音テスト」が実施されており、今回正式リリースの大まかなタイミングについて情報が明らかになった形。クロスプラットフォームでプレイ可能だ。