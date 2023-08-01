ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、日本国内のPlayStation Store（PS Store）で「Summer Sale」を開催中だ。期間は2023年8月16日まで。2023年8月1日にはタイトル第2弾として、新たなセール対象商品が追加された。また、セール第1弾に含まれている一部商品は2023年8月2日にセール最終日を迎える。

第2弾では、『STAR WARS ジェダイ：サバイバー デラックス エディション』を25％オフの9,000円で、『EA SPORTS FIFA 23 PS5』を75％オフの2,425円で、『MLB The Show 23（英語版）PS5』を42％オフの4,628円で、『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - 秘蔵版』を30％オフの9,163円で販売するなど、ゲーム本編や追加コンテンツを最大85％オフで展開する。

『STAR WARS ジェダイ：サバイバー デラックス エディション』

『EA SPORTS FIFA 23 PS5』

『MLB The Show 23（英語版）PS5』

『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - 秘蔵版』

