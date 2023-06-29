「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」の全プランの加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる2023年7月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。

2023年7月の「フリープレイ」タイトルは、『コール オブ デューティ ブラックオプス コールドウォー - 世代互換バンドル』『Alan Wake Remastered』『Endling - Extinction is Forever』の3タイトル。それぞれフリープレイの提供期間は2023年7月4日から2023年7月31日まで。

『コール オブ デューティ ブラックオプス コールドウォー - 世代互換バンドル』（PS5 / PS4）

『Alan Wake Remastered』（PS5 / PS4）

『Endling - Extinction is Forever』（PS5 / PS4）

