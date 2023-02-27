『VAROLANT』がWindows 7 / Windows 8.1でのサポート終了へ

Riot Gamesは2月26日、提供中のタクティカルシューター『VALORANT』において、Window 7とWindows 8.1のサポートを3月14日をもって終了すると明らかにした。

セキュリティにおける理由をあげ、Windows 7やWindows 8.1環境でVALORANTをプレイできなくなるという内容。より新しいバージョンのWindowsを用いることで最新のセキュリティ機能を活用でき、より堅牢なチート対策が行えるとツイート内で言及。Windows 10 / Windows 11の利用を呼びかけている。

なお、Windows 11環境でのVALORANT起動にはTPM 2.0やセキュアブートの有効化が必要になっている。

