ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、定額サービスPlayStation Now（PS Now）に2022年4月5日から追加するタイトルを発表した。
PS Nowは、400以上のPlayStation 4（PS4）/PlayStation 3（PS3）タイトルが遊び放題の定額サービス。ストリーミングに加え、対象のPS4ソフトウェアタイトルをPS5/PS4本体へダウンロードする形でも遊べる。
今回追加されるタイトルは、恒星系最後の20分間を繰り返すタイムループの謎に迫る『Outer Wilds』。そのほか、すでに配信中の期間限定タイトル『グランド・セフト・オート：バイスシティ 決定版』は、5月2日までの配信だ。
『Outer Wilds』© 2019 Mobius Digital, LLC . All rights reserved. Published by Annapurna Interactive under exclusive license.
『グランド・セフト・オート：バイスシティ 決定版』Rockstar Games, Inc. 622 Broadway, New York, NY, 10012. © 2001–2021. Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and R* Logo are marks/logos/copyrights of Take-Two Interactive. Unreal® Engine, Copyright 1998–2021, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved. Uses Oodle. Copyright © 2008–2021 by Epic Game Tools, Inc. The ratings icon is a trademark of the Entertainment Software Association. All other marks and trademarks are properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
なお、2022年6月より、サブスクリプションサービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）の大幅リニューアルを行う予定だ。リニューアル後のPS Plusでは、現在PS Nowを通じて提供しているサービス内容をPS Plusに統合。3段階のプランを設け、バラエティに富んだコンテンツを提供する。
PS Plusのサービスリニューアル後、PS Nowは独自のサブスクリプションサービスとしての提供は終了。現在PS Nowに加入しているユーザーは、「PlayStation Plus Premium」に自動的に移行される。移行時に追加の費用は発生しない。詳細情報は後日発表予定とのことだ。