『The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners』The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners © 2018 Skydance Interactive, LLC in the United States of America and elsewhere Skydance and the Skydance Logo are trademarks of Skydance Productions, LLC in the United States of America and elsewhere. All Rights Reserved., Skybound ©2018 Skybound LLC, The Walking Dead ©2018 Robert Kirkman, LLC