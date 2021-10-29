ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」加入者が追加料金なしで遊べるPlayStationの「フリープレイ」について、11月からのタイトルラインアップを発表した。
11月からのフリープレイタイトルは、PS4用『Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning（キングダムズ オブ アマラー：リレコニング）』、PS5 / PS4用『First Class Trouble』、PS5 / PS4用『Knockout City』、PS VR専用『The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners』、PS VR専用『ザ・パーシステンス』、PS VR専用『Until You Fall』の6つ。
無料提供期間は、『First Class Trouble』が2021年11月9日から12月6日まで、『Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning』と『Knockout City』が11月2日から12月6日まで。PS VR専用の3タイトルは2021年11月2日から2022年1月3日まで。
