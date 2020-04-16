United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は4月15日(米国時間)、「Oracle Releases April 2020 Security Bulletin｜CISA」において、多数のOracle製品に397個に及ぶ脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
脆弱性が存在するプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- Application Performance Managementバージョン12.1.0.5、13.2.0.0、13.3.0.0
- Application Service Level Managementバージョン13.2.0.0、13.3.0.0
- Enterprise Manager Base Platformバージョン12.1.0.5、13.2.0.0、13.3.0.0
- Hyperion Financial Managementバージョン11.1.2.4
- Hyperion Financial Reportingバージョン11.1.2.4
- Identity Manager Connectorバージョン9.0
- Instantis EnterpriseTrackバージョン17.1-17.3
- Java Advanced Management Consoleバージョン2.16
- JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Toolsバージョン9.2
- JD Edwards World SecurityバージョンA9.3、A9.3.1、A9.4
- MICROS Relate CRM Softwareバージョン11.4
- MySQL Clientバージョン5.6.47およびこれよりも前のバージョン、5.7.29およびこれよりも前のバージョン、8.0.18およびこれよりも前のバージョン
- MySQL Clusterバージョン7.3.28およびこれよりも前のバージョン、7.4.27およびこれよりも前のバージョン、7.5.17およびこれよりも前のバージョン、7.6.13およびこれよりも前のバージョン、8.0.19およびこれよりも前のバージョン
- MySQL Connectorsバージョン5.1.48およびこれよりも前のバージョン、8.0.19およびこれよりも前のバージョン
- MySQL Enterprise Monitorバージョン4.0.11.5331およびこれよりも前のバージョン、8.0.18.1217およびこれよりも前のバージョン
- MySQL Serverバージョン5.6.47およびこれよりも前のバージョン、5.7.29およびこれよりも前のバージョン、8.0.19およびこれよりも前のバージョン
- MySQL Workbenchバージョン8.0.19およびこれよりも前のバージョン
- Oracle Access Managerバージョン11.1.2.3.0、12.2.1.3.0
- Oracle Agile PLMバージョン9.3.3、9.3.5、9.3.6
- Oracle API Gatewayバージョン11.1.2.4.0
- Oracle Application Expressバージョンprior to 19.2
- Oracle Application Testing Suiteバージョン13.2.0.1、13.3.0.1
- Oracle Banking Enterprise Collectionsバージョン2.7.0、2.8.0
- Oracle Banking Enterprise Originationsバージョン2.7.0、2.8.0
- Oracle Banking Enterprise Product Manufacturingバージョン2.7.0、2.8.0
- Oracle Banking Platformバージョン2.4.0、2.4.1、2.5.0、2.6.0、2.6.1、2.6.2、2.7.0、2.7.1、2.9.0
- Oracle Big Data Discoveryバージョン1.6
- Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Editionバージョン5.5.0.0.0、11.1.1.9.0、12.2.1.3.0、12.2.1.4.0
- Oracle Business Process Management Suiteバージョン12.2.1.4.0
- Oracle Coherenceバージョン3.7.1.0、12.1.3.0.0、12.2.1.3.0、12.2.1.4.0
- Oracle Communications ASAP Cartridgesバージョン7.2、7.3
- Oracle Communications Calendar Serverバージョン8.0.0.2.0、8.0.0.3.0
- Oracle Communications Converged Application Server - Service Controllerバージョン6.1
- Oracle Communications Diameter Signaling Router (DSR)バージョン8.0.0、8.1.0、8.2.0、8.2.1
- Oracle Communications Element Managerバージョン8.0.0、8.1.0、8.1.1、8.2.0
- Oracle Communications Evolved Communications Application Serverバージョン7.1
- Oracle Communications Messaging Serverバージョン8.0.2、8.1.0
- Oracle Communications Operations Monitorバージョン3.4.0、4.0.0、4.1.0、4.2.0、4.3.0
- Oracle Communications Service Brokerバージョン6.0、6.1
- Oracle Communications Services Gatekeeperバージョン6.0、6.1
- Oracle Communications Session Report Managerバージョン8.0.0、8.1.0、8.1.1、8.2.0
- Oracle Communications Session Route Managerバージョン8.0.0、8.1.0、8.1.1、8.2.0
- Oracle Communications Unified Inventory Managementバージョン7.3.0、7.4.0
- Oracle Communications WebRTC Session Controllerバージョン7.2
- Oracle Configuratorバージョン12.1、12.2
- Oracle Database Serverバージョン11.2.0.4、12.1.0.2、12.2.0.1、18c、19c
- Oracle E-Business Suiteバージョン12.1.1-12.1.3、12.2.3-12.2.9
- Oracle Endeca Information Discovery Integratorバージョン3.2.0
- Oracle Endeca Serverバージョン7.7.0
- Oracle Financial Services Analytical Applications Infrastructureバージョン8.0.6-8.0.9
- Oracle Financial Services Asset Liability Managementバージョン8.0.6、8.0.7
- Oracle Financial Services Balance Sheet Planningバージョン8.0.8
- Oracle Financial Services Data Foundationバージョン8.0.6-8.0.9
- Oracle Financial Services Deposit Insurance Calculations for Liquidity Risk Managementバージョン8.0.7、8.0.8
- Oracle Financial Services Funds Transfer Pricingバージョン8.0.6、8.0.7
- Oracle Financial Services Hedge Management and IFRS Valuationsバージョン8.0.6-8.0.8
- Oracle Financial Services Liquidity Risk Managementバージョン8.0.6
- Oracle Financial Services Liquidity Risk Measurement and Managementバージョン8.0.7、8.0.8
- Oracle Financial Services Loan Loss Forecasting and Provisioningバージョン8.0.6-8.0.8
- Oracle Financial Services Market Risk Measurement and Managementバージョン8.0.6、8.0.8
- Oracle Financial Services Price Creation and Discoveryバージョン8.0.7
- Oracle Financial Services Profitability Managementバージョン8.0.6、8.0.7
- Oracle Financial Services Revenue Management and Billing Analyticsバージョン2.6、2.7、2.8
- Oracle FLEXCUBE Core Bankingバージョン4.0
- Oracle FLEXCUBE Private Bankingバージョン12.0、12.1
- Oracle Fusion Middleware MapViewerバージョン12.2.1.3.0
- Oracle Global Lifecycle Management NextGen OUI Frameworkバージョン12.2.1.3.0、12.2.1.4.0、13.9.4.2.2
- Oracle Global Lifecycle Management OPatchバージョンprior to 11.2.0.3.23、prior to 12.2.0.1.19、prior to 13.9.4.2.1
- Oracle GraalVM Enterprise Editionバージョン19.3.1、20.0.0
- Oracle Health Sciences Information Managerバージョン3.0
- Oracle Healthcare Data Repositoryバージョン7.0
- Oracle Hospitality Reporting and Analyticsバージョン9.1.0
- Oracle HTTP Serverバージョン11.1.1.9.0
- Oracle In-Memory Performance-Driven Planningバージョン12.1、12.2
- Oracle Insurance Accounting Analyzerバージョン8.0.6-8.0.9
- Oracle Java SEバージョン7u251、8u241、11.0.6、14
- Oracle Java SE Embeddedバージョン8u241
- Oracle Knowledgeバージョン8.6.0-8.6.3
- Oracle Managed File Transferバージョン12.2.1.3.0、12.2.1.4.0
- Oracle Outside In Technologyバージョン8.5.4、8.5.5
- Oracle Real User Experience Insightバージョン13.1.2.1、13.2.3.1、13.3.1.0
- Oracle Retail Advanced Inventory Planningバージョン14.0、15.0、16.0
- Oracle Retail Back Officeバージョン14.1
- Oracle Retail Central Officeバージョン14.1
- Oracle Retail Customer Management and Segmentation Foundationバージョン18.0
- Oracle Retail Merchandising Systemバージョン16.0
- Oracle Retail Order Brokerバージョン15.0、16.0、18.0、19.0
- Oracle Retail Point-of-Serviceバージョン14.1
- racle Retail Predictive Application Serverバージョン15.0.3、16.0.3
- Oracle Retail Returns Managementバージョン14.1
- Oracle Retail Store Inventory Managementバージョン16.0
- Oracle Retail Xstore Point of Serviceバージョン7.1、15.0、16.0、17.0、18.0、18.0.1
- Oracle SD-WAN Edgeバージョン7.3、8.0、8.1、8.2
- Oracle Secure Backupバージョンprior to 18.1
- Oracle SOA Suiteバージョン12.2.1.3.0、12.2.1.4.0
- Oracle Solarisバージョン10、11
- Oracle Transportation Managementバージョン6.3.7、6.4.2、6.4.3
- Oracle Unified Directoryバージョン12.2.1.3.0、12.2.1.4.0
- Oracle Utilities Frameworkバージョン2.2.0、4.2.0.2、4.2.0.3、4.3.0.2-4.3.0.6、4.4.0.0、4.4.0.2
- Oracle Utilities Network Management Systemバージョン1.12.0.3、2.3.0.1、2.3.0.2、2.4.0.0
- Oracle VM VirtualBoxバージョンprior to 5.2.40、prior to 6.0.20、prior to 6.1.6
- Oracle WebCenter Portalバージョン11.1.1.9.0、12.2.1.3.0、12.2.1.4.0
- Oracle WebCenter Sitesバージョン12.2.1.3.0、12.2.1.4.0
- Oracle WebLogic Serverバージョン10.3.6.0.0、12.1.3.0.0、12.2.1.3.0、12.2.1.4.0
- OSS Support Toolsバージョン20.0、20.1
- PeopleSoft Enterprise CS Campus Communityバージョン9.2
- PeopleSoft Enterprise HCM Absence Managementバージョン9.2
- PeopleSoft Enterprise HRMSバージョン9.2
- PeopleSoft Enterprise PeopleToolsバージョン8.56、8.57、8.58
- PeopleSoft Enterprise SCM Purchasingバージョン9.2
- Primavera Gatewayバージョン16.2.0-16.2.11、17.12.0-17.12.6、18.8.0-18.8.8、19.12.0
- Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Managementバージョン16.2.0.0-16.2.19.3、17.12.0.0-17.12.17.0、18.8.0.0-18.8.18.0、19.12.1.0-19.12.3.0、20.1.0.0-20.2.0.0
- Primavera Unifierバージョン16.1、16.2、17.7-17.12、18.8、19.12
- Siebel Applicationsバージョン20.2およびこれよりも前のバージョン
- StorageTek Tape Analytics SW Toolバージョン2.3.0
- Sun ZFS Storage Appliance Kitバージョン8.8
脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
対象となるプロダクトが多岐にわたるため注意が必要。Oracleからは脆弱性を修正するパッチが提供されているので、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じて適用することが推奨される。