Check Point Software Technologiesは12月11日(米国時間)、「November 2019’s Most Wanted Malware: Researchers Warn of Fast-growing Mobile Threat While Emotet’s Impact Declines - Check Point Software」において、2019年11月のマルウェアランキングを発表した。
2019年11月はEmotetが減少したものの、モバイル向けのトロイの木馬であるXHelperがトップ10に入るという珍しい現象が生じた。
Check Point Software Technologiesより発表された2019年11月のマルウェアランキングは次のとおり。
|順位
|トップマルウェア
|前月比較
|1
|Emotet
|＝
|2
|XMRig
|＝
|3
|Trickbot
|＝
|4
|Formbook
|↑
|5
|Dorkbot
|＝
|6
|Ramnit
|＝
|7
|Vidar
|↑
|8
|XHelper
|↑
|9
|Agent Tesla
|↓
|10
|Glupteba
|↑
|順位
|脆弱性
|前月比較
|1
|SQL Injection (several techniques)
|＝
|2
|OpenSSL TLS DTLS Heartbeat Information Disclosure (CVE-2014-0160; CVE-2014-0346)
|＝
|3
|MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution
|＝
|4
|Command Injection Over HTTP
|↑
|5
|Apache Struts2 Content-Type Remote Code Execution (CVE-2017-5638)
|↑
|6
|PHP DIESCAN information disclosure
|↓
|7
|WordPress portable-phpMyAdmin Plugin Authentication Bypass (CVE-2012-5469)
|↓
|8
|Joomla Object Injection Remote Command Execution (CVE-2015-8562)
|↓
|9
|Dasan GPON Router Authentication Bypass (CVE-2018-10561)
|↑
|10
|OpenSSL Padding Oracle Information Disclosure (CVE-2016-2107)
|↓
|順位
|モバイルマルウェア
|1
|xHelper
|2
|Guerrilla
|3
|Lotoor
XHelperは悪意のある広告の表示を行うほか、悪意あるほかのアプリケーションをダウンロードできる多目的のAndroidトロイの木馬とされている。このマルウェアは常にアップデートされ、しかもアンインストール後も再インストールが行われるなど厄介な機能を備えている。