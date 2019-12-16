Check Point Software Technologiesは12月11日(米国時間)、「November 2019’s Most Wanted Malware: Researchers Warn of Fast-growing Mobile Threat While Emotet’s Impact Declines - Check Point Software」において、2019年11月のマルウェアランキングを発表した。

2019年11月はEmotetが減少したものの、モバイル向けのトロイの木馬であるXHelperがトップ10に入るという珍しい現象が生じた。

Check Point Software Technologiesより発表された2019年11月のマルウェアランキングは次のとおり。

順位 トップマルウェア 前月比較
1 Emotet
2 XMRig
3 Trickbot
4 Formbook
5 Dorkbot
6 Ramnit
7 Vidar
8 XHelper
9 Agent Tesla
10 Glupteba
順位 脆弱性 前月比較
1 SQL Injection (several techniques)
2 OpenSSL TLS DTLS Heartbeat Information Disclosure (CVE-2014-0160; CVE-2014-0346)
3 MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution
4 Command Injection Over HTTP
5 Apache Struts2 Content-Type Remote Code Execution (CVE-2017-5638)
6 PHP DIESCAN information disclosure
7 WordPress portable-phpMyAdmin Plugin Authentication Bypass (CVE-2012-5469)
8 Joomla Object Injection Remote Command Execution (CVE-2015-8562)
9 Dasan GPON Router Authentication Bypass (CVE-2018-10561)
10 OpenSSL Padding Oracle Information Disclosure (CVE-2016-2107)
順位 モバイルマルウェア
1 xHelper
2 Guerrilla
3 Lotoor

XHelperは悪意のある広告の表示を行うほか、悪意あるほかのアプリケーションをダウンロードできる多目的のAndroidトロイの木馬とされている。このマルウェアは常にアップデートされ、しかもアンインストール後も再インストールが行われるなど厄介な機能を備えている。