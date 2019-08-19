United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)はは8月14日、15日(米国時間)、Microsoftが公開済みの2019年8月のアップデートについて、以下のように、新たに2つの脆弱性に関するリリースを出し、2019年8月のアップデートの重要性をさらに強調した。
- Microsoft Releases Security Updates to Address Remote Code Execution Vulnerabilities
- Microsoft Releases Security Update for Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
1つ目の発表はリモートコード実行のセキュリティ脆弱性に関するもの。Microsoftは次のオペレーティングシステムにリモートコード実行の脆弱性が存在するとしている。
- Windows 7 SP1
- Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
- Windows Server 2012
- Windows 8.1
- Windows Server 2012 R2
- Windows 10
- Windows Server 2016
- Windows Server 2019
Microsoftはこの脆弱性に関して、ほかのマルウェアから悪用できる点（wormableである点）について注意を呼びかけている。過去に猛威をふるったCVE-2019-0708（通称：BlueKeep）のように広く悪用される危険性があり注意が必要。
もう1つは特権昇格の脆弱性で、これを悪用されると攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。
これら脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- Patch new wormable vulnerabilities in Remote Desktop Services (CVE-2019-1181/1182) - Microsoft Security Response Center
- CVE-2019-1181 | Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
- CVE-2019-1182 | Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
- Protect against BlueKeep
- Customer guidance for CVE-2019-0708 | Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability: May 14, 2019
- CVE-2019-1162 | Windows ALPC Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
特にほかのマルウェアによって悪用される可能性が高い脆弱性（CVE-2019-1181およびCVE-2019-1182）には注意が必要であり、迅速にアップデートを適用して問題を修正しておくことが望まれる。