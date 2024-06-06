Intelから2024年1月1日付で独立子会社となったFPGA事業会社「Altera」のAsia Pacific Japan(APJ)地域のGMおよび日本組織であるAltera JapanのPresidentにSam Rogan氏が就任したことが明らかとなった。

同氏が自身のLinkedInにて、「I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Altera GM of APJ and President of Altera Japan! Altera is a great company with great products and great leadership. Altera is going to change the world. To all of my friends, partners, customers, colleagues, and associates please reach out. Love to hear from you.(この度、アルテラのAPJ担当GM兼アルテラ・ジャパンのプレジデントという新しい役職に就くことになりました。 アルテラは、優れた製品と優れたリーダーシップを備えた素晴らしい会社です)」と6月5日に投稿したほか、AlteraのChief Revenue OfficerであるBen Lee氏もLinkedInにて、「I’m thrilled to announce that Sam Rogan has joined Altera as GM of APJ and President of Altera Japan. Sam brings over 30 years of experience in building teams, customer relationships, and driving revenue growth across APAC and Japan. His most recent role was President of SiFive, Japan, where he launched the growing startup in the country. Prior to that, he served as President of Xilinx Japan and Vice President of Xilinx APAC Sales, achieving record business growth. Sam also served in executive field leadership roles with AMD and Spansion in APJ. During the pandemic, Sam played a pivotal role in establishing one of the first COVID Vaccination Centers in Tokyo in collaboration with Minato City government, the Health Department, and the Tokyo American Club, vaccinating over 56,000 individuals. Welcome to the Altera Team, Sam!」と、Sam Rogan氏のAltera入りを歓迎するコメントを送っている。

なお、Sam Rogan氏は、同社に入社する前はSiFive Japanの社長を務めていたほか、その前もXilinx(現AMD)の日本法人であったザイリンクスの社長ならびにXilinxのAPACにおけるセールスバイスプレジデントを務めるなど、日本およびアジアでの長年にわたる半導体ビジネスの経験を有している(Xilinx入社以前もSpansionならびにAMDでの勤務経験を有している)。