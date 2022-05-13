米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA：Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は5月11日(米国時間)、「CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog｜CISA」において、「Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog」に脆弱性を追加したと伝えた。
影響を受ける主な製品やサービスは次のとおり。
- CVE-2022-26925 Microsoft - Windows
脆弱性の概要は次のとおり。
|CVE番号
|脆弱性内容
|CVE-2022-26925
|Microsoft Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) contains a spoofing vulnerability where an attacker can coerce the domain controller to authenticate to the attacker using NTLM.
カタログに追加された脆弱性は攻撃者によって積極的に悪用が確認されている点に注意が必要。今回追加された脆弱性はWindows UpdateなどのMicrosoftの累積更新プログラムを適用することでアップデートすることができる。内容を確認するとともに、迅速にアップデートを行うことが望まれる。