AI製スライドの不愉快なデザインを抑制？ 資料作成サービス「Gamma 5」公開

Gammaは、AIを活用したプレゼンテーション作成サービスの最新版「Gamma 5」を公開した。AIが生成したスライドの各要素を自由に編集できるほか、既存のPowerPointやPDFをデザインを維持したまま取り込めるようになった。無料プランを含むすべてのユーザーが利用できる。

Gammaは文章による指示からプレゼンテーション資料やドキュメント、Webサイトなどを生成できるサービス。今回公開されたGamma 5では、AIで作成した資料が画一的なデザインになりやすいことや、生成後の細かな修正が難しいという課題の解消を目指して編集環境を刷新した。

新しくAIエージェントに指示して資料を修正する方法と、キャンバス上で画像やテキストなどの要素を直接移動・配置する方法を自由に切り替えられるようになった。AIエージェントも強化され、ユーザーとの対話を通じて資料の構成を検討できるほか、編集中の文脈を保持することで目的や条件を繰り返し説明せずに修正を進められる。

デザイン面では鮮やかな配色から落ち着いたダーク系、ミッドセンチュリー風まで表現の幅を拡大。既存のPowerPointやPDFについてもレイアウトを保持しながら取り込み、個々の要素を編集できる機能を用意した。このほかSlackの会話や議事録サービス「Granola」の記録を資料作成に利用できる企業向け連携機能も追加している。

Gamma 5はすでに提供を開始しており、無料プランでも1回の指示で最大10枚のスライドを生成できる。PDFやPPTXの読み込みと書き出しにも対応する。一方AI機能の利用にはクレジットが必要で、Gammaのロゴを削除するには有料プランへの加入が必要となる。

Introducing Gamma 5. Our biggest update ever. We completely rebuilt how Gamma thinks, designs, and edits so you can get presentations that actually match what's in your head and keep your company brand intact. It's an overhaul of our engine from the ground up. Here's the short version of what's new: ✅ An agent (re)built for visual storytelling: brainstorm, research, and edit with an expert AI partner. ✅ A new level of design freedom: describe the look you want, share visual inspiration, or let Gamma craft a style to match your goal. ✅ Editing any way you want: Freeform, auto, and chatting with our agent give you more visual range than ever before. ✅ High-fidelity import and export: bring in PowerPoints, PDFs, and your company brand and Gamma will match it every time. ✅ All your tools, connected: build directly from your content in Slack, Notion, Salesforce, and more. And create gammas from Claude and ChatGPT. Get your ideas out there. ✨