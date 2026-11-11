Google最上位AI「Gemini 4 Carbon」を一般提供。複数エージェントによる開発作業にも対応

Googleは11月10日、最上位AIモデル「Gemini 4 Carbon」の提供を開始した。複雑なコーディングや科学研究、サイバーセキュリティなどの能力を強化しており、Google AI Ultra加入者はGeminiアプリなどから利用できる。API料金は11月30日まで入力100万トークンあたり2ドル、出力100万トークンあたり10ドル。12月以降はそれぞれ4ドル、20ドルとなる予定。

Gemini 4 Carbonは、10月28日にセキュリティ研究者向けに限定公開されていたモデル。従来の「Gemini 4 Argon」が一般的なソフトウェア開発や知識労働を想定するのに対し、Carbonは長時間の推論や複数段階の検証を必要とする複雑な作業に特化している。

あわせてAI開発環境「Google Antigravity」では、複数のAIエージェントを協調動作させる新機能「/swarm」をプレビュー提供する。1つの指示から設計、実装、検証などを複数のエージェントに分担させ、作業状況をリアルタイムで確認できる。

公式デモでは複数のAIエージェントがBlenderによる3D素材の制作やThree.jsによるプログラミングなどを分担し、Webブラウザで動作するオープンワールド型の3Dゲームを生成した。このほか複雑な文書の分析や表計算、プレゼンテーション資料の作成などにも対応する。

提供先はGeminiアプリ、Google検索のAI Mode、Google Antigravity、Google AI Studioなど。一般ユーザー向けにはGoogle AI Ultraへの加入が必要となる。

Gemini 4 Carbon is here! Our strongest model is now available, with frontier performance in cybersecurity and long-horizon capabilities. Built for your toughest engineering work, Carbon takes the time to explore thoroughly, reason deeply, and run extended verification loops to tackle your most complex workloads with less prompting and hand-holding. Alongside Carbon, we’re previewing /swarm in Google @Antigravity so you can spin up a team of agents from one prompt, assigning Carbon to architecture and auditing while parallel agents build and test every change. Here’s how you can build with Carbon ↓