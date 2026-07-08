「NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.74」公開。アサクリ『Black Flag』対応

米NVIDIAは7月8日（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けの最新ドライバとして、「NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.74」を公開した。NVIDIA App経由でかんたんに適用できる。

バージョンナンバーの変更も小数点以下の桁数だけにとどまり、『DOOM: The Dark Ages ｜ Revelations』『Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced』への対応のみが行われたドライバアップデート。中国でよく使われるビデオ通話アプリケーションの「Tencent Meeting」がSmooth Motionの有効化でちらつく場合がある問題が修正されている。

⚠️ NEW DRIVER ALERT ⚠️



Get Game Ready and optimize for the best experience with our latest GeForce Game Ready Driver including DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations with DLSS Multi Frame Generation and Path Tracing.



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