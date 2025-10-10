OpenAIが9月30日（米国時間）に公開した動画生成アプリ「Sora」、公開から5日で100万ダウンロードを達成したことが分かった。OpenAIでSoraの責任者を務めるBill Peebles 氏がXで公表した。同氏によると、ChatGPTアプリよりもダウンロード数の増加が早いとしている。

SoraアプリはまだiOS版しかなく、招待制となっているにもかかわらず、これだけ急速にダウンロード数が増えているのは異例ともいえる。難しいプロンプトの入力なしにスマホで高品質なAI動画が生成できるSoraの特徴が注目されていることがうかがえる。

sora hit 1M app downloads in <5 days, even faster than chatgpt did (despite the invite flow and only targeting north america!)!



team working hard to keep up with surging growth. more features and fixes to overmoderation on the way!