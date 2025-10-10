OpenAIが9月30日（米国時間）に公開した動画生成アプリ「Sora」、公開から5日で100万ダウンロードを達成したことが分かった。OpenAIでSoraの責任者を務めるBill Peebles 氏がXで公表した。同氏によると、ChatGPTアプリよりもダウンロード数の増加が早いとしている。
SoraアプリはまだiOS版しかなく、招待制となっているにもかかわらず、これだけ急速にダウンロード数が増えているのは異例ともいえる。難しいプロンプトの入力なしにスマホで高品質なAI動画が生成できるSoraの特徴が注目されていることがうかがえる。
sora hit 1M app downloads in <5 days, even faster than chatgpt did (despite the invite flow and only targeting north america!)!— Bill Peebles (@billpeeb) October 9, 2025
team working hard to keep up with surging growth. more features and fixes to overmoderation on the way!