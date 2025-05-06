Epic Gamesは、2025年6月より、Epic Games Storeでの取引によるアプリ1つあたりの年間収益が100万ドル以下の場合、デベロッパーが支払うストア手数料を0にすると発表した。100万ドルを超えると、12％の手数料が発生する。
デベロッパーがEpic Games Storeをホストとする独自のウェブショップを立ち上げることができる新機能のリリースも発表。デベロッパーは、AppleやGoogleなどのアプリ内課金の代替として、プレイヤーにデジタルアイテムの購入を誘導できるという。なお、追加特典として、プレイヤーはEpicウェブショップでの購入ごとに5%のEpic報酬を獲得できる。
Epic Games Store will take 0% on the first $1,000,000 of payments we process per game per year (vs 15% for Apple), and 12% after that (vs 30% for Apple).— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) May 1, 2025
Next month, we launch EGS Webshops for out-of-app purchases, as an alternative to in-app purchases.https://t.co/yTufyZbiqR
また、Epic GamesによるApple訴訟で、カリフォルニア州の米連邦地方裁判所が「裁判所命令をAppleが故意に違反した」と認定したことを受けて、Epic GamesのTim Sweeney氏は、『Fortnite（フォートナイト）』を米国の iOS App Storeに戻すことを、Xで報告した。
We will return Fortnite to the US iOS App Store next week.— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 30, 2025
Epic puts forth a peace proposal: If Apple extends the court's friction-free, Apple-tax-free framework worldwide, we'll return Fortnite to the App Store worldwide and drop current and future litigation on the topic. https://t.co/bIRTePm0Tv