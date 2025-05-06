Epic Gamesは、2025年6月より、Epic Games Storeでの取引によるアプリ1つあたりの年間収益が100万ドル以下の場合、デベロッパーが支払うストア手数料を0にすると発表した。100万ドルを超えると、12％の手数料が発生する。

  • EpicとApple

デベロッパーがEpic Games Storeをホストとする独自のウェブショップを立ち上げることができる新機能のリリースも発表。デベロッパーは、AppleやGoogleなどのアプリ内課金の代替として、プレイヤーにデジタルアイテムの購入を誘導できるという。なお、追加特典として、プレイヤーはEpicウェブショップでの購入ごとに5%のEpic報酬を獲得できる。

また、Epic GamesによるApple訴訟で、カリフォルニア州の米連邦地方裁判所が「裁判所命令をAppleが故意に違反した」と認定したことを受けて、Epic GamesのTim Sweeney氏は、『Fortnite（フォートナイト）』を米国の iOS App Storeに戻すことを、Xで報告した。