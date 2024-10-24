サードウェーブは、AIデスクトップPC向けのCPU「Intel Core Ultraプロセッサー（シリーズ2）」を搭載した『GALLERIA（ガレリア）』を2024年10月25日0時に発売する。
Intel Core Ultraプロセッサー(シリーズ2)は、インテルのデスクトップ向けCPUとしてAI PCの機能を搭載した初のプロセッサー。AI処理に特化したNPUを搭載することで、それぞれのプロセッシングユニットが得意な処理を分散させ、高いパフォーマンスをより低電力で実現する。
主なラインアップは以下の通り。各販売ページは2024年10月25日0時から閲覧できるようになる。
【Intel Core Ultra 9 プロセッサー 285K/KF 搭載モデル（24コア/最大周波数 5.7GHz）】
GALLERIA UA9C-R49 Intel Core Ultra搭載：659,980円
（Intel Core Ultra 9 285K / GeForce RTX 4090 24GB / 64GBメモリ DDR5 / 2TB Gen4 SSD）
GALLERIA ZA9C-R49-C Intel Core Ultra搭載：639,980円
（Intel Core Ultra 9 285K / GeForce RTX 4090 24GB / 32GBメモリ DDR5 / 1TB Gen4 SSD）
【Intel Core(TM) Ultra 7 プロセッサー 265KF 搭載モデル（20コア/最大周波数 5.5GHz）】
GALLERIA ZA7C-R48S Intel Core Ultra搭載：439,980円
（Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF / GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB / 32GBメモリ DDR5 / 1TB Gen4 SSD）
GALLERIA ZA7C-R47TS Intel Core Ultra搭載：399,980円
（Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF / GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB / 32GBメモリ DDR5 / 1TB Gen4 SSD）
GALLERIA ZA7C-R47 Intel Core Ultra搭載：319,980円
（Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF / GeForce RTX 4070 12GB / 32GBメモリ DDR5 / 1TB Gen4 SSD）
GALLERIA ZA7C-R47S-C Intel Core Ultra搭載：349,980円
（Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF / GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB / 32GBメモリ DDR5 / 1TB Gen4 SSD）