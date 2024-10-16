サードウェーブは、『2024 Intel Partner Award』において、2年連続「Outstanding Growth - OEM / ODM」部門を受賞した。これを記念し、受賞記念モデル7機種を期間限定で販売する。
「Outstanding Growth - OEM / ODM」は、インテル製品を効果的に市場に投入し、継続的な市場開拓の改善を促進するなど、効果的なビジネス戦略を構築し、成長した企業に贈られるもの。
『2024 Intel Partner Award』受賞記念モデル販売の販売期間は、通販が2024年10月10日から同年11月21日10時59分まで、店舗が2024年10月11日から同年11月20日閉店まで。完売によって期間内でも終了する場合がある。ラインアップと主な構成は以下の通り。
＜ゲーミングPC「GALLERIA」受賞記念モデル＞
GALLERIA RM5C-R46T 2024 Intel Partner Awards受賞記念モデル：173,980円
（Intel Core i5-14400F / GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB / 16GBメモリ DDR5 / 500GB Gen4 SSD）
GALLERIA XL7C-R45-6 2024 Intel Partner Awards受賞記念モデル：199,980円
（Intel Core Ultra 7 155H / GeForce RTX 4050 6GB LaptopGPU / 16GBメモリ / 1TB Gen4 SSD）
＜クリエイターPC「GALLERIA」受賞記念モデル＞
GALLERIA DL7C-IG-C4 2024 Intel Partner Awards受賞記念モデル：149,980円
（Intel Core Ultra 7 155H / Intel Arc グラフィックス / 16GBメモリ / 1TB Gen4 SSD）
GALLERIA XA7C-R47-C 2024 Intel Partner Awards受賞記念モデル：234,980円
（Intel Core i7-14700F / GeForce RTX 4070 12GB / 32GBメモリ DDR5 / 1TB Gen4 SSD）
＜一般用PC「THIRDWAVE」受賞記念モデル＞
Slim Magnate IM 第12世代インテル(R) Core(TM)/SSD1TB搭載 2024 Intel Partner Awards受賞記念モデル：74,980円
（Intel Core i5-12400 / Intel UHD730 / 16GBメモリ DDR5 /1TB NVMe SSD）
Magnate-G MVW 第12世代インテル(R) Core(TM)/メモリ32GB搭載 2024 Intel Partner Awards受賞記念モデル：149,980円
（Intel Core i5-12400 / GeForce RTX 4060 8GB / 32GBメモリ DDR5 / 1TB Gen4 SSD）
THIRDWAVE F-14MTL メモリ40GB搭載 2024 Intel Partner Awards受賞記念モデル：139,980円
（Intel Core Ultra 5 125U / Intel グラフィックス / 40GBメモリ / 500GB Gen4 SSD）