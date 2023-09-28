「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」の全プランの加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる2023年10月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。

2023年9月の「フリープレイ」は、『ファーミングシミュレーター 22』『Weird West』『MEGA盛りトロピコ5 コンプリートコレクション』の3タイトル。それぞれフリープレイの提供期間は2023年10月3日から11月6日まで。

