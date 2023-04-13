PlayStation Plusの「エクストラ」と「プレミアム」の加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる「ゲームカタログ」と、PlayStation Plus「プレミアム」の加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる「クラシックスカタログ」のラインアップが更新される。

新たに追加される「ゲームカタログ」のタイトルは以下の通り。2023年4月18日からの提供を予定する。

『Kena: Bridge of Spirits』（PS5/PS4）

『ライダーズ リパブリック』（PS5/PS4）

『サイコブレイク』（PS4）

『DOOM Eternal』（PS4）

『Slay the Spire』（PS4）

『Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus』（PS4）

『Wolfenstein: The Old Blood』（PS4）

『Bassmaster Fishing』（PS5/PS4）

『リビッツ！ ビッグ・アドベンチャー』（PS5/PS4）

「クラシックスカタログ」の追加タイトルは以下の通り。

『DOOM 64』（PS4）

『Dishonored Definitive Edition』（PS4）

