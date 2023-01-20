ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、PlayStation 5（PS5）向け次世代バーチャルリアリティシステム「PlayStation VR2（PS VR2）」のローンチ時期にリリースされるタイトルを発表した。
現在、2023年3月までに、『Horizon Call of the Mountain』『No Man’s Sky』『バイオハザード ヴィレッジ』などのタイトルを含む、30本以上のタイトルのリリースを予定。また、『グランツーリスモ７』のPS VR2向け無償アップデートも発売日に向けて準備中だという。
そのほか、『Before Your Eyes』『Kayak VR: Mirage』『Pavlov VR』『Puzzling Places』『Song in the Smoke: Rekindled』『Thumper』『What the Bat? 』『Rez Infinite』『テトリス エフェクト・コネクテッド』『Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition』『The Last Clockwinder』などが新たに公開された。それぞれのゲームの内容は「PlayStation.Blog」を参照。これにより、以下のタイトルがローンチ時期に発売されることになった。
『After the Fall』（Vertigo Games）
『Altair Breaker』（Thirdverse）
『Before Your Eyes』（Skybound Interactive, PS VR2のローンチ時期に発売予定）
『Cities VR』（Fast Travel Games）
『Cosmonious High』（Owlchemy）
『Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition』（Survios、PS VR2のローンチ時期に発売予定）
『The Dark Pictures:Switchback』（Supermassive、PS VR2のローンチ時期に発売予定）
『Dyschronia:Chronos Alternate』（MyDearest Inc., Perp Games）
『FANTAVISION ファンタビジョン 202X』（株式会社コスモマキアー）
『グランツーリスモ７』（PS5版『グランツーリスモ７』から無償アップグレード可能）
『Horizon Call of the Mountain』（Firesprite、Guerrilla）
『Vacation Simulator』（Owlchemy）
『Kayak VR:Mirage』（Better Than Life）
『Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! 』（ジェムドロップ株式会社）
『The Last Clockwinder』（Pontoco/Cyan Worlds）
『The Light Brigade』（Funktronic Labs、本作にはPS VR版とPS VR2版が含まれています）
『Moss 1 & 2 Remaster』（Polyarc）
『No Man’s Sky』（Hello Games、PS VR2のローンチ時期に発売予定）
『Pavlov VR』（Vankrupt）
『Pistol Whip』（Cloudhead、無償アップグレード可能）
『Puzzling Places』（Realities.io、無償アップグレード可能）
『バイオハザード ヴィレッジ』（カプコン、PS5版『バイオハザード ヴィレッジ』から無償アップグレード可能）
『Rez Infinite』（Enhance）
『Song in the Smoke』（17 Bit）
『STAR WARS:Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge』（ILMxLab）
『オノゴロ物語 ～The Tale of Onogoro～』（Amata K.K）
『Tentacular』（Devolver）
『テトリス エフェクト・コネクテッド』（エンハンス）
『The Walking Dead:Saints & Sinners:Ch.2:Retribution』（Skydance、PS VR2のローンチ時期に発売予定）
『What the Bat?』（Triband）
『Zenith:The Last City』（Ramen VR、無償アップグレード可能）