ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、PlayStation 5（PS5）向け次世代バーチャルリアリティシステム「PlayStation VR2（PS VR2）」のローンチ時期にリリースされるタイトルを発表した。

現在、2023年3月までに、『Horizon Call of the Mountain』『No Man’s Sky』『バイオハザード ヴィレッジ』などのタイトルを含む、30本以上のタイトルのリリースを予定。また、『グランツーリスモ７』のPS VR2向け無償アップデートも発売日に向けて準備中だという。

そのほか、『Before Your Eyes』『Kayak VR: Mirage』『Pavlov VR』『Puzzling Places』『Song in the Smoke: Rekindled』『Thumper』『What the Bat? 』『Rez Infinite』『テトリス エフェクト・コネクテッド』『Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition』『The Last Clockwinder』などが新たに公開された。それぞれのゲームの内容は「PlayStation.Blog」を参照。これにより、以下のタイトルがローンチ時期に発売されることになった。

『After the Fall』（Vertigo Games）

『Altair Breaker』（Thirdverse）

『Before Your Eyes』（Skybound Interactive, PS VR2のローンチ時期に発売予定）

『Cities VR』（Fast Travel Games）

『Cosmonious High』（Owlchemy）

『Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition』（Survios、PS VR2のローンチ時期に発売予定）

『The Dark Pictures:Switchback』（Supermassive、PS VR2のローンチ時期に発売予定）

『Dyschronia:Chronos Alternate』（MyDearest Inc., Perp Games）

『FANTAVISION ファンタビジョン 202X』（株式会社コスモマキアー）

『グランツーリスモ７』（PS5版『グランツーリスモ７』から無償アップグレード可能）

『Horizon Call of the Mountain』（Firesprite、Guerrilla）

『Vacation Simulator』（Owlchemy）

『Kayak VR:Mirage』（Better Than Life）

『Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! 』（ジェムドロップ株式会社）

『The Last Clockwinder』（Pontoco/Cyan Worlds）

『The Light Brigade』（Funktronic Labs、本作にはPS VR版とPS VR2版が含まれています）

『Moss 1 & 2 Remaster』（Polyarc）

『No Man’s Sky』（Hello Games、PS VR2のローンチ時期に発売予定）

『Pavlov VR』（Vankrupt）

『Pistol Whip』（Cloudhead、無償アップグレード可能）

『Puzzling Places』（Realities.io、無償アップグレード可能）

『バイオハザード ヴィレッジ』（カプコン、PS5版『バイオハザード ヴィレッジ』から無償アップグレード可能）

『Rez Infinite』（Enhance）

『Song in the Smoke』（17 Bit）

『STAR WARS:Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge』（ILMxLab）

『オノゴロ物語 ～The Tale of Onogoro～』（Amata K.K）

『Tentacular』（Devolver）

『テトリス エフェクト・コネクテッド』（エンハンス）

『The Walking Dead:Saints & Sinners:Ch.2:Retribution』（Skydance、PS VR2のローンチ時期に発売予定）

『What the Bat?』（Triband）

『Zenith:The Last City』（Ramen VR、無償アップグレード可能）