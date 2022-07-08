テニスの国際大会「ウィンブルドン選手権」のボールパーソンを訓練された犬に任せるという提案に、思わぬ欠陥が発覚してしまったそうだ。

この提案は、英ロンドンの「Wilton Tennis Club」とペット保険会社「Many Pets」が行ったもので、コートを駆ける速さやネットを飛び越える能力などを確認するテストを行った。そこで、ボールを追いかける速さや運動能力などは評価されたが、ボールを選手に返してくれないという問題が明らかとなったそうだ。ちなみに、おやつをあげれば、ボールを返してくれるとのこと。

Many Petsの公式Twitterでは、選手と犬とが綱引きをするかのように、ボールを取り合う動画が公開されている。

ネット上では「選手が毎回ワンコとボールの取り合いしたら会場が和むなｗ」「面白いアイディアだけど唾液まみれのボールでテニスしたくないｗ」「球を取ろうとしたら噛まれちゃうかもですね」などの声が寄せられた。