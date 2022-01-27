「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる2月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。
2月からのフリープレイタイトルは、『EA SPORTS UFC 4』『タイニー・ティナとドラゴンの城塞 ～ワンダーランズで一発限りの大冒険！』『プラネットコースター: コンソール版』『ドラゴンズクラウン・プロ』の4タイトル。それぞれ、無料での提供期間は2022年2月1日から2月28日まで。『プラネットコースター: コンソール版』のみPS5用タイトルで、ほかはPS4用タイトルだ。
『EA SPORTS UFC 4』EA SPORTS UFC 4 © 2020 Electronic Arts Inc. EA,the EA logo, EA, EA SPORTS, and the EA SPORTS logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Official UFC licensed product. The Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC, Ultimate Fighting, Dana White’s Contender Series, WFA World Fighting Alliance, Pride, Strikeforce, Octagon, Octagon shape, related trademarks, service marks and their logos are copyright or trademark protected by Zuffa, LLC.All rights reserved. Manufactured under license by Electronic Arts Inc. The use of real fighters’ and other individual’s names and likenesses is authorized by Zuffa, LLC.
『タイニー・ティナとドラゴンの城塞 ～ワンダーランズで一発限りの大冒険！』© 2021 Gearbox. Published and distributed by 2K. Gearbox and Borderlands, and the Gearbox Software and Borderlands logos, are registered trademarks, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands logos are trademarks, all of Gearbox. 2K and the 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All rights reserved.
また、PS Plus加入者限定の「特別優待券」を取得して申し込むと、高速インターネット「NURO 光」が1年間、月額980円になるほか、5,000円キャッシュバック特典も実施中だ。優待券購入可能期間は2022年3月31日まで。