Q-Successから2021年11月のWebサーバのシェアが発表された。2021年11月はApache、Cloudflare Server、LiteSpeed、Node.js、Google Serverが増加した。NginxとMicrosoft-IISはシェアを落とした。Apacheはシェアを増やしたものの、過去1年の動向は下落傾向であり、今回の反動が今後も続くかどうかが注目される。
Cloudflare ServerとLiteSpeedは長期にわたり増加傾向にある。Nginxは横ばいの傾向が続いており、Cloudflare ServerとLiteSpeedが増加傾向にあるといった状況が続いている。
|順位
|Webサーバ
|今月のシェア
|先月のシェア
|推移
|1
|Nginx
|33.5%
|34.0%
|↓
|2
|Apache
|31.3%
|31.0%
|↑
|3
|Cloudflare Server
|20.8%
|20.1%
|↑
|4
|LiteSpeed
|11.6%
|11.3%
|↑
|5
|Microsoft-IIS
|6.4%
|6.5%
|↓
|6
|Node.js
|1.6%
|1.5%
|↑
|7
|Google Servers
|1.2%
|1.1%
|↑
|8
|Cowboy
|0.1%
|0.1%
|＝
|9
|ArvanNginx
|0.1%
|0.1%
|＝
|10
|Tengine
|0.1%
|0.1%
|＝
|11
|Tomcat
|0.1%
|0.1%
|＝
|12
|Apache Traffic Server
|0.1%
|0.1%
|＝
|13
|Kestrel
|0.1%
|0.1%
|＝
|14
|Caddy
|0.1%
|0.1%
|＝
|15
|IdeaWebServer
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|＝
Q-Successは、上位1000万のWebサイト(2013年6月までの上位100万)を調査対象としており、Alexaによって提供されたWebサイトの人気ランキングの3カ月の平均順位を用いている。