Q-Successから2021年11月のWebサーバのシェアが発表された。2021年11月はApache、Cloudflare Server、LiteSpeed、Node.js、Google Serverが増加した。NginxとMicrosoft-IISはシェアを落とした。Apacheはシェアを増やしたものの、過去1年の動向は下落傾向であり、今回の反動が今後も続くかどうかが注目される。

Cloudflare ServerとLiteSpeedは長期にわたり増加傾向にある。Nginxは横ばいの傾向が続いており、Cloudflare ServerとLiteSpeedが増加傾向にあるといった状況が続いている。

  • 2021年11月Webサーバシェア/円グラフ

  • 2021年11月Webサーバシェア/棒グラフ

  • Webサーバシェア推移グラフ - 資料: Q-Success提供

順位 Webサーバ 今月のシェア 先月のシェア 推移
1 Nginx 33.5% 34.0%
2 Apache 31.3% 31.0%
3 Cloudflare Server 20.8% 20.1%
4 LiteSpeed 11.6% 11.3%
5 Microsoft-IIS 6.4% 6.5%
6 Node.js 1.6% 1.5%
7 Google Servers 1.2% 1.1%
8 Cowboy 0.1% 0.1%
9 ArvanNginx 0.1% 0.1%
10 Tengine 0.1% 0.1%
11 Tomcat 0.1% 0.1%
12 Apache Traffic Server 0.1% 0.1%
13 Kestrel 0.1% 0.1%
14 Caddy 0.1% 0.1%
15 IdeaWebServer <0.1% <0.1%

Q-Successは、上位1000万のWebサイト(2013年6月までの上位100万)を調査対象としており、Alexaによって提供されたWebサイトの人気ランキングの3カ月の平均順位を用いている。