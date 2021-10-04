Amazonは、ゲームサブスクリプションサービス「Prime Gaming」の加入者特典として、10月にプレイ可能なゲームタイトルや配布予定のゲーム内アイテムについて発表した。Amazon Prime加入者はgaming.amazon.comにアクセスすることで受け取れる。
10月のPrime Gamingでは、『STAR WARS: Squadrons』『Ghostrunner』『Alien: Isolation』などの新作タイトルを無料プレイ対象作品としてラインナップし、定番タイトル『Call of Duty』『Apex Legends』『原神』『League of Legends』『Destiny 2』などのゲーム内コンテンツを配布する。ラインナップは以下の通りで、配布スケジュールについては特設ページに詳しい。
注目の配布アイテム
- 『Apex Legends』：ワットソンのスキンやボルトSMGのスキンを含む「Electric Royaltyバンドル」
- 『New World』：海賊衣装、海賊ポーズエモート、運命の印などを含む「海賊パック」
- 『Call of Duty』：「ボギーダウンバンドル」「World Series of Warzone サマー2021パック」「World Series of Warzoneパック」
- 『原神』：脆弱樹脂×1、仕上げ用魔鉱×4、モラ×40,000
Free Games with Prime（無料でプレイできるゲームタイトル）
- STAR WARS: Squadrons
- Alien: Isolation
- Ghostrunner
- Song of Horror Complete Edition
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
- Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures
- Blue Fire
- Tiny Robots Recharged
- Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape
- Secret Files 3