ゲームおよび関連製品のイベント「E3 2021」が6月12日は10時（以下、すべて太平洋時間）から開始される。開始に先立ち、オフィシャルトレーラー映像が公開された。

E3 2021 Official Trailer 1

イベントは6月12日から15日までの4日間。スケジュールは以下の通り。

6月12日

10:00：Broadcast Pre-Show

11:00：Ubisoft Forward Pre-show

12:00：Ubisoft Forward

14:00：Gearbox E3 Showcase

14:45：GamesBeat Session



6月13日

08:45：Broadcast Pre-Show

09:30：24 Entertainment’s NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

10:00：Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

12:15：SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS

14:00：Warner Bros. Games’ Back 4 Blood

14:30：PC Gaming Show

16:00：Future Games Show



6月14日

08:00：Broadcast Pre-Show

09:00：Verizon

09:45：Intellivision

10:15：Take-Two Interactive Panel

11:10：Mythical Games

12:00：Indie Showcase

12:30：Freedom Games

13:00：VENN’s Origin Stories with Hector Rodriguez

14:30：Capcom

15:00：Razer



6月15日

08:00：Broadcast Pre-Show

09:00：Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live

14:25：BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

15:20：Yooreka Studio

15:35：GameSpot Play For All Showcase

16:45：Official E3 2021 Awards Show

