ゲームおよび関連製品のイベント「E3 2021」が6月12日は10時（以下、すべて太平洋時間）から開始される。開始に先立ち、オフィシャルトレーラー映像が公開された。
イベントは6月12日から15日までの4日間。スケジュールは以下の通り。
6月12日
10:00：Broadcast Pre-Show
11:00：Ubisoft Forward Pre-show
12:00：Ubisoft Forward
14:00：Gearbox E3 Showcase
14:45：GamesBeat Session
6月13日
08:45：Broadcast Pre-Show
09:30：24 Entertainment’s NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
10:00：Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase
12:15：SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS
14:00：Warner Bros. Games’ Back 4 Blood
14:30：PC Gaming Show
16:00：Future Games Show
6月14日
08:00：Broadcast Pre-Show
09:00：Verizon
09:45：Intellivision
10:15：Take-Two Interactive Panel
11:10：Mythical Games
12:00：Indie Showcase
12:30：Freedom Games
13:00：VENN’s Origin Stories with Hector Rodriguez
14:30：Capcom
15:00：Razer
6月15日
08:00：Broadcast Pre-Show
09:00：Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live
14:25：BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
15:20：Yooreka Studio
15:35：GameSpot Play For All Showcase
16:45：Official E3 2021 Awards Show