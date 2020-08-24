JPCERTコーディネーションセンター（Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center：JPCERT/CC）は8月21日、「ISC BIND 9 に対する複数の脆弱性に関する注意喚起」において、ISC BIND9に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によってサービス運用妨害攻撃を受ける危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- CVE-2020-8620: A specially crafted large TCP payload can trigger an assertion failure in tcpdns.c - Security Advisories
- CVE-2020-8621: Attempting QNAME minimization after forwarding can lead to an assertion failure in resolver.c - Security Advisories
- CVE-2020-8622: A truncated TSIG response can lead to an assertion failure - Security Advisories
- CVE-2020-8623: A flaw in native PKCS#11 code can lead to a remotely triggerable assertion failure in pk11.c - Security Advisories
- CVE-2020-8624: update-policy rules of type "subdomain" are enforced incorrectly - Security Advisories
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
CVE-2020-8620
- BIND 9.16系 9.16.0 から 9.16.5 までのバージョン
CVE-2020-8621
- BIND 9.16系 9.16.0 から 9.16.5 までのバージョン
- BIND 9.14系 9.14.0 から 9.14.12 までのバージョン
CVE-2020-8622
- BIND 9.16系 9.16.0 から 9.16.5 までのバージョン
- BIND 9.14系 9.14.0 から 9.14.12 までのバージョン
- BIND 9.11系 9.11.0 から 9.11.21 までのバージョン
- BIND 9 Supported Preview Edition 9.9.3-S1 から 9.11.21-S1 までのバージョン
CVE-2020-8623
- BIND 9.16系 9.16.0 から 9.16.5 までのバージョン
- BIND 9.14系 9.14.0 から 9.14.12 までのバージョン
- BIND 9.11系 9.11.0 から 9.11.21 までのバージョン
- BIND 9 Supported Preview Edition 9.10.5-S1 から 9.11.21-S1 までのバージョン
CVE-2020-8624
- BIND 9.16系 9.16.0 から 9.16.5 までのバージョン
- BIND 9.14系 9.14.0 から 9.14.12 までのバージョン
- BIND 9.11系 9.11.0 から 9.11.21 までのバージョン
- BIND 9 Supported Preview Edition 9.11.3-S1 から 9.11.21-S1 までのバージョン
脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- BIND 9.11.22
- BIND 9.16.6
- BIND 9.17.4
- BIND Supported Preview Edition 9.11.22-S1
公開された脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が重大に分類されており注意が必要。JPCERT/CCは必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。