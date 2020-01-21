United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は1月17日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases Security Advisory on Internet Explorer Vulnerability｜CISA」において、Internet Explorerに緊急に分類される脆弱性が存在していると伝えた。
この脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされており、注意が必要。Microsoftはすでにこの脆弱性を突いた攻撃を確認したとしており、ただちに回避策を適用することが望まれている。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- ADV200001 | Microsoft Guidance on Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
- VU#338824 - Microsoft Internet Explorer Scripting Engine memory corruption vulnerability
セキュリティアップデートの対象となるプロダクトは次のとおり。
- Internet Explorer 10 (Windows Server 2012)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1803 32ビットシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1803 x64ベースシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1803 ARM64ベースシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1809 32ビットシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1809 x64ベースシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1809 ARM64ベースシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows Server 2019)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1909 32ビットシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1909 x64ベースシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1909 ARM64ベースシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1709 32ビットシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1709 x64ベースシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1709 ARM64ベースシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1903 32ビットシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1903 x64ベースシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1903 ARM64ベースシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 32ビットシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 x64ベースシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1607 32ビットシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 Version 1607 x64ベースシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows Server 2016)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 7 32ビットシステム Service Pack 1)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 7 x64ベースシステム Service Pack 1)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 8.1 32ビットシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 8.1 x64ベースシステム)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows RT 8.1)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows Server 2008 R2 x64ベースシステム Service Pack 1)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows Server 2012)
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows Server 2012 R2)
- Internet Explorer 9 (Windows Server 2008 32ビットシステム Service Pack 2)
- Internet Explorer 9 (Windows Server 2008 x64ベースシステム Service Pack 2)
Microsoftからはこの脆弱性を修正するセキュリティパッチは提供されていない。セキュリティパッチが提供されるまでは、Microsoft EdgeやそのほかのWebブラウザを代わりに使うことが推奨される。