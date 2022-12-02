PCI-SIGは12月1日、加盟するメンバー企業に対して12VHPWRに関する注意を喚起するメッセージを送ったことを明らかにした。メッセージは以下の通り。
We previously sent an email notifying you that one manufacturer has reported to PCI-SIG potential safety issues with its use of the 12VHPWR connection. Further to that, we have been informed of a recent lawsuit: Genova v. Nvidia Corporation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California case No. 5:22-cv-07090. The lawsuit alleges, in part, that 12VHPWR cable plugs experienced “melting … posing a serious electrical and fire hazard”.
PCI-SIG wishes to impress upon all Members that manufacture, market or sell PCI-SIG technologies (including 12VHPWR connections) of the need to take all appropriate and prudent measures to ensure end user safety, including testing for the reported problem cases involving consumers as alleged in the above-referenced lawsuit. Members are reminded that PCI-SIG specifications provide necessary technical information for interoperability and do not attempt to address proper design, manufacturing methods, materials, safety testing, safety tolerances or workmanship. When implementing a PCI-SIG specification, Members are responsible for the design, manufacturing, and testing, including safety testing, of their products.
「以前、あるメーカーが12VHPWRコネクタの利用に関し、安全上の問題がある可能性をPCI-SIGに報告したことをお知らせしたが、これに加えて最新の訴訟についてもお知らせする。この訴訟(Genova v. Nvidia Corporation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California case No.5:22-cv-07090)で原告は、12VHPWRケーブルおよびプラグが『溶融し、深刻な電気的および火災の危険をもたらす』と主張している。PCI-SIGは、12VHPWRコネクタを含むPCI-SIGで策定された技術を基に製造、マーケティングまたは販売するすべてのメンバー企業に対し、上記訴訟で報告された問題事例のテストを含め、エンドユーザーの安全を確保するために適切かつ慎重なすべての手段を講じる必要性を強く訴えたい。メンバーは、PCI-SIGの仕様は相互運用性のために必要な技術情報を提供するものであり、適切な設計や製造方法、材料、安全試験、安全公差などに対応するものではないことに留意されたい。PCI-SIGの仕様に基づき実装を行う際、メンバー企業がその製品の設計、製造、および安全性試験を含む試験に責任を負うことになる」というものである。
ちなみに上記の集団訴訟で示された事例(Photo01～05)に対し、NVIDIAは11月18日に「コネクタをきちんと根本まで差し込む事」を対策として公開している。
話を戻すと、この12VHPWRコネクタに関してPCI-SIGの方でECNの発行、あるいは仕様変更などの予定があるかを確認したところ、現在Workgroupが審議中との話であった。12VHPWRコネクタは別にNVIDIAのGPU専用のものではなく、もっと広範に今後登場するアクセラレータなどで広く利用される予定のものだけに、同種の事象が今後も発生する事はPCI-SIGにとっても避けたいだろうからだ。このあたり、また動きがあったらレポートしたい。