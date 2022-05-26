CVE番号 脆弱性内容

CVE-2019-3010 Oracle Solaris component: XScreenSaver contains an unspecified vulnerability which allows for privilege escalation.

CVE-2016-3393 A remote code execution vulnerability exists due to the way the Windows GDI component handles objects in the memory. An attacker who successfully exploits this vulnerability could take control of the affected system.

CVE-2016-7256 A remote code execution vulnerability exists when the Windows font library improperly handles specially crafted embedded fonts. An attacker who successfully exploits this vulnerability could take control of the affected system.

CVE-2016-1010 Integer overflow vulnerability in Adobe Flash Player and AIR allows attackers to execute code.

CVE-2016-0984 Use-after-free vulnerability in Adobe Flash Player and Adobe AIR allows attackers to execute code.

CVE-2016-0034 Microsoft Silverlight mishandles negative offsets during decoding, which allows attackers to execute remote code or cause a denial-of-service.

CVE-2015-0310 Adobe Flash Player does not properly restrict discovery of memory addresses, which allows attackers to bypass the address space layout randomization (ASLR) protection mechanism.

CVE-2015-0016 Directory traversal vulnerability in the TS WebProxy (TSWbPrxy) component in Microsoft Windows allows remote attackers to escalate privileges.

CVE-2015-0071 Microsoft Internet Explorer allows remote attackers to bypass the address space layout randomization (ASLR) protection mechanism via a crafted web site.

CVE-2015-2360 Win32k.sys in the kernel-mode drivers in Microsoft Windows allows local users to gain privileges or cause denial-of-service.

CVE-2015-2425 Microsoft Internet Explorer contains a memory corruption vulnerability that allows remote attackers to execute code or cause denial-of-service.

CVE-2015-1769 A privilege escalation vulnerability exists when the Windows Mount Manager component improperly processes symbolic links.

CVE-2015-4495 Moxilla Firefox allows remote attackers to bypass the Same Origin Policy to read arbitrary files or gain privileges.

CVE-2015-8651 Integer overflow in Adobe Flash Player allows attackers to execute code.

CVE-2015-6175 The kernel in Microsoft Windows contains a vulnerability that allows local users to gain privileges via a crafted application.

CVE-2015-1671 A remote code execution vulnerability exists when components of Windows, .NET Framework, Office, Lync, and Silverlight fail to properly handle TrueType fonts.

CVE-2014-4148 A remote code execution vulnerability exists when the Windows kernel-mode driver improperly handles TrueType fonts.

CVE-2014-8439 Adobe Flash Player has a vulnerability in the way it handles a dereferenced memory pointer which could lead to code execution.

CVE-2014-4123 Microsoft Internet Explorer contains an unspecified vulnerability that allows remote attackers to gain privileges via a crafted web site.

CVE-2014-0546 Adobe Acrobat and Reader on Windows allow attackers to bypass a sandbox protection mechanism, and consequently execute native code in a privileged context.

CVE-2014-2817 Microsoft Internet Explorer cotains an unspecified vulnerability that allows remote attackers to gain privileges via a crafted web site.

CVE-2014-4077 Microsoft Input Method Editor (IME) Japanese is a keyboard with Japanese characters that can be enabled on Windows systems as it is included by default (with the default set as disabled). IME Japanese contains an unspecified vulnerability when IMJPDCT.EXE (IME for Japanese) is installed which allows attackers to bypass a sandbox and perform privilege escalation.

CVE-2014-3153 The futex_requeue function in kernel/futex.c in Linux kernel does not ensure that calls have two different futex addresses, which allows local users to gain privileges.

CVE-2013-7331 An information disclosure vulnerability exists in Internet Explorer which allows resources loaded into memory to be queried. This vulnerability could allow an attacker to detect anti-malware applications.

CVE-2013-3993 Certain APIs within BigInsights can take invalid input that might allow attackers unauthorized access to read, write, modify, or delete data.

CVE-2013-3896 Microsoft Silverlight does not properly validate pointers during access to Silverlight elements, which allows remote attackers to obtain sensitive information via a crafted Silverlight application.

CVE-2013-2423 Unspecified vulnerability in hotspot for Java Runtime Environment (JRE) allows remote attackers to affect integrity.

CVE-2013-0431 Unspecified vulnerability in the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) component in Oracle allows remote attackers to bypass the Java security sandbox.

CVE-2013-0422 A vulnerability in the way Java restricts the permissions of Java applets could allow an attacker to execute commands on a vulnerable system.

CVE-2013-0074 Microsoft Silverlight does not properly validate pointers during HTML object rendering, which allows remote attackers to execute code via a crafted Silverlight application.

CVE-2012-1710 Unspecified vulnerability in the Oracle WebCenter Forms Recognition component in Oracle Fusion Middleware allows remote attackers to affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via unknown vectors related to Designer.

CVE-2010-1428 Unauthenticated access to the JBoss Application Server Web Console (/web-console) is blocked by default. However, it was found that this block was incomplete, and only blocked GET and POST HTTP verbs. A remote attacker could use this flaw to gain access to sensitive information.

CVE-2010-0840 Unspecified vulnerability in the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) in Java SE component allows remote attackers to affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via unknown vectors.