連日のように、米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)が「Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog」に脆弱性を追加している。ここまで追加作業が行われるのは異例だ。いずれもアクティブに悪用が確認されている脆弱性であり、漏れなく確認を行うことが望まれる。
CISAは5月25日(米国時間)、「CISA Adds 34 Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog｜CISA」において、「Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog」に34個の脆弱性を追加したと伝えた。これら脆弱性はサイバー犯罪者によって積極的に悪用されていることが確認されている。
影響を受ける主な製品やサービスは次のとおり。
- CVE-2019-3010 Oracle - Solaris
- CVE-2016-3393 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2016-7256 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2016-1010 Adobe - Flash Player and AIR
- CVE-2016-0984 Adobe - Flash Player and AIR
- CVE-2016-0034 Microsoft - Silverlight
- CVE-2015-0310 Adobe - Flash Player
- CVE-2015-0016 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2015-0071 Microsoft - Internet Explorer
- CVE-2015-2360 Microsoft - Win32k
- CVE-2015-2425 Microsoft - Internet Explorer
- CVE-2015-1769 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2015-4495 Mozilla - Firefox
- CVE-2015-8651 Adobe - Flash Player
- CVE-2015-6175 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2015-1671 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2014-4148 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2014-8439 Adobe - Flash Player
- CVE-2014-4123 Microsoft - Internet Explorer
- CVE-2014-0546 Adobe - Acrobat and Reader
- CVE-2014-2817 Microsoft - Internet Explorer
- CVE-2014-4077 Microsoft - Input Method Editor (IME) Japanese
- CVE-2014-3153 Linux - Kernel
- CVE-2013-7331 Microsoft - Internet Explorer
- CVE-2013-3993 IBM - InfoSphere BigInsights
- CVE-2013-3896 Microsoft - Silverlight
- CVE-2013-2423 Oracle - Java Runtime Environment (JRE)
- CVE-2013-0431 Oracle - Java Runtime Environment (JRE)
- CVE-2013-0422 Oracle - Java Runtime Environment (JRE)
- CVE-2013-0074 Microsoft - Silverlight
- CVE-2012-1710 Oracle - Fusion Middleware
- CVE-2010-1428 Red Hat - JBoss
- CVE-2010-0840 Oracle - Java Runtime Environment (JRE)
- CVE-2010-0738 Red Hat - JBoss
セキュリティ脆弱性の主な内容は次のとおり。
|CVE番号
|脆弱性内容
|CVE-2019-3010
|Oracle Solaris component: XScreenSaver contains an unspecified vulnerability which allows for privilege escalation.
|CVE-2016-3393
|A remote code execution vulnerability exists due to the way the Windows GDI component handles objects in the memory. An attacker who successfully exploits this vulnerability could take control of the affected system.
|CVE-2016-7256
|A remote code execution vulnerability exists when the Windows font library improperly handles specially crafted embedded fonts. An attacker who successfully exploits this vulnerability could take control of the affected system.
|CVE-2016-1010
|Integer overflow vulnerability in Adobe Flash Player and AIR allows attackers to execute code.
|CVE-2016-0984
|Use-after-free vulnerability in Adobe Flash Player and Adobe AIR allows attackers to execute code.
|CVE-2016-0034
|Microsoft Silverlight mishandles negative offsets during decoding, which allows attackers to execute remote code or cause a denial-of-service.
|CVE-2015-0310
|Adobe Flash Player does not properly restrict discovery of memory addresses, which allows attackers to bypass the address space layout randomization (ASLR) protection mechanism.
|CVE-2015-0016
|Directory traversal vulnerability in the TS WebProxy (TSWbPrxy) component in Microsoft Windows allows remote attackers to escalate privileges.
|CVE-2015-0071
|Microsoft Internet Explorer allows remote attackers to bypass the address space layout randomization (ASLR) protection mechanism via a crafted web site.
|CVE-2015-2360
|Win32k.sys in the kernel-mode drivers in Microsoft Windows allows local users to gain privileges or cause denial-of-service.
|CVE-2015-2425
|Microsoft Internet Explorer contains a memory corruption vulnerability that allows remote attackers to execute code or cause denial-of-service.
|CVE-2015-1769
|A privilege escalation vulnerability exists when the Windows Mount Manager component improperly processes symbolic links.
|CVE-2015-4495
|Moxilla Firefox allows remote attackers to bypass the Same Origin Policy to read arbitrary files or gain privileges.
|CVE-2015-8651
|Integer overflow in Adobe Flash Player allows attackers to execute code.
|CVE-2015-6175
|The kernel in Microsoft Windows contains a vulnerability that allows local users to gain privileges via a crafted application.
|CVE-2015-1671
|A remote code execution vulnerability exists when components of Windows, .NET Framework, Office, Lync, and Silverlight fail to properly handle TrueType fonts.
|CVE-2014-4148
|A remote code execution vulnerability exists when the Windows kernel-mode driver improperly handles TrueType fonts.
|CVE-2014-8439
|Adobe Flash Player has a vulnerability in the way it handles a dereferenced memory pointer which could lead to code execution.
|CVE-2014-4123
|Microsoft Internet Explorer contains an unspecified vulnerability that allows remote attackers to gain privileges via a crafted web site.
|CVE-2014-0546
|Adobe Acrobat and Reader on Windows allow attackers to bypass a sandbox protection mechanism, and consequently execute native code in a privileged context.
|CVE-2014-2817
|Microsoft Internet Explorer cotains an unspecified vulnerability that allows remote attackers to gain privileges via a crafted web site.
|CVE-2014-4077
|Microsoft Input Method Editor (IME) Japanese is a keyboard with Japanese characters that can be enabled on Windows systems as it is included by default (with the default set as disabled). IME Japanese contains an unspecified vulnerability when IMJPDCT.EXE (IME for Japanese) is installed which allows attackers to bypass a sandbox and perform privilege escalation.
|CVE-2014-3153
|The futex_requeue function in kernel/futex.c in Linux kernel does not ensure that calls have two different futex addresses, which allows local users to gain privileges.
|CVE-2013-7331
|An information disclosure vulnerability exists in Internet Explorer which allows resources loaded into memory to be queried. This vulnerability could allow an attacker to detect anti-malware applications.
|CVE-2013-3993
|Certain APIs within BigInsights can take invalid input that might allow attackers unauthorized access to read, write, modify, or delete data.
|CVE-2013-3896
|Microsoft Silverlight does not properly validate pointers during access to Silverlight elements, which allows remote attackers to obtain sensitive information via a crafted Silverlight application.
|CVE-2013-2423
|Unspecified vulnerability in hotspot for Java Runtime Environment (JRE) allows remote attackers to affect integrity.
|CVE-2013-0431
|Unspecified vulnerability in the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) component in Oracle allows remote attackers to bypass the Java security sandbox.
|CVE-2013-0422
|A vulnerability in the way Java restricts the permissions of Java applets could allow an attacker to execute commands on a vulnerable system.
|CVE-2013-0074
|Microsoft Silverlight does not properly validate pointers during HTML object rendering, which allows remote attackers to execute code via a crafted Silverlight application.
|CVE-2012-1710
|Unspecified vulnerability in the Oracle WebCenter Forms Recognition component in Oracle Fusion Middleware allows remote attackers to affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via unknown vectors related to Designer.
|CVE-2010-1428
|Unauthenticated access to the JBoss Application Server Web Console (/web-console) is blocked by default. However, it was found that this block was incomplete, and only blocked GET and POST HTTP verbs. A remote attacker could use this flaw to gain access to sensitive information.
|CVE-2010-0840
|Unspecified vulnerability in the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) in Java SE component allows remote attackers to affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via unknown vectors.
|CVE-2010-0738
|The JMX-Console web application in JBossAs in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform performs access control only for the GET and POST methods, which allows remote attackers to send requests to this application's GET handler by using a different method.
今回カタログに追加された脆弱性は、2010年に発行されたものが含まれている。カタログにはアクティブに悪用されている脆弱性が追加される仕組みになっており、脆弱性自体は古いものが含まれることも多い。
長期にわたって使っている製品がこうした脆弱性を抱えたままになっていることもあるため、カタログに追加された製品に関しては再度情報を確認するとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することが望まれる。