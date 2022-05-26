CVE番号 脆弱性の概要

CVE-2018-8611 A privilege escalation vulnerability exists when the Windows kernel fails to properly handle objects in memory.

CVE-2018-19953 A cross-site scripting vulnerability affecting QNAP NAS File Station could allow remote attackers to inject malicious code.

CVE-2018-19949 A command injection vulnerability affecting QNAP NAS File Station could allow remote attackers to run commands.

CVE-2018-19943 A cross-site scripting vulnerability affecting QNAP NAS File Station could allow remote attackers to inject malicious code.

CVE-2017-0147 The SMBv1 server in Microsoft Windows allows remote attackers to obtain sensitive information from process memory via a crafted packet.

CVE-2017-0022 Microsoft XML Core Services (MSXML) improperly handles objects in memory, allowing attackers to test for files on disk via a crafted web site.

CVE-2017-0005 The Graphics Device Interface (GDI) in Microsoft Windows allows local users to gain privileges via a crafted application.

CVE-2017-0149 Microsoft Internet Explorer allows remote attackers to execute code or cause a denial-of-service (memory corruption) via a crafted web site.

CVE-2017-0210 A privilege escalation vulnerability exists when Internet Explorer does not properly enforce cross-domain policies, which could allow an attacker to access information.

CVE-2017-8291 Artifex Ghostscript allows -dSAFER bypass and remote command execution via .rsdparams type confusion with a "/OutputFile.

CVE-2017-8543 Microsoft Windows allows an attacker to take control of the affected system when Windows Search fails to handle objects in memory.

CVE-2017-18362 ConnectWise ManagedITSync integration for Kaseya VSA is vulnerable to unauthenticated remote commands that allow full direct access to the Kaseya VSA database.

CVE-2016-0162 An information disclosure vulnerability exists when Internet Explorer does not properly handle JavaScript. The vulnerability could allow an attacker to detect specific files on the user's computer.

CVE-2016-3351 An information disclosure vulnerability exists in the way that certain functions in Internet Explorer and Edge handle objects in memory. The vulnerability could allow an attacker to detect specific files on the user's computer.

CVE-2016-4655 The Apple iOS kernel allows attackers to obtain sensitive information from memory via a crafted application.

CVE-2016-4656 A memory corruption vulnerability in Apple iOS kernel allows attackers to execute code in a privileged context or cause a denial-of-service via a crafted application.

CVE-2016-4657 WebKit in Apple iOS contains a memory corruption vulnerability which allows attackers to execute remote code or cause a denial-of-service via a crafted web site.

CVE-2016-6366 A buffer overflow vulnerability in the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) code of Cisco ASA software could allow an attacker to cause a reload of the affected system or to remotely execute code.

CVE-2016-6367 A vulnerability in the command-line interface (CLI) parser of Cisco ASA software could allow an authenticated, local attacker to create a denial-of-service condition or potentially execute code.