CVE番号 脆弱性内容

CVE-2022-20821 Cisco IOS XR software health check opens TCP port 6379 by default on activation. An attacker can connect to the Redis instance on the open port and allow access to the Redis instance that is running within the NOSi container.

CVE-2021-1048 Android kernel contains a use-after-free vulnerability that allows for privilege escalation.

CVE-2021-0920 Android kernel contains a race condition, which allows for a use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation can allow for privilege escalation.

CVE-2021-30883 Apple iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS contain a memory corruption vulnerability that could allow for remote code execution.

CVE-2020-1027 An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in the way that the Windows Kernel handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could execute code with elevated permissions.

CVE-2020-0638 Microsoft Update Notification Manager contains an unspecified vulnerability that allows for privilege escalation.

CVE-2019-7286 Apple iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS contain a memory corruption vulnerability that could allow for privilege escalation.

CVE-2019-7287 Apple iOS contains a memory corruption vulnerability which could allow an attacker to perform remote code execution.

CVE-2019-0676 An information disclosure vulnerability exists when Internet Explorer improperly handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could test for the presence of files on disk.

CVE-2019-5786 Google Chrome contains a heap use-after-free vulnerability which allows an attacker to potentially perform out of bounds memory access.

CVE-2019-0703 An information disclosure vulnerability exists in the way that the Windows SMB Server handles certain requests, which could lead to information disclosure from the server.

CVE-2019-0880 A local elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in how splwow64.exe handles certain calls. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could elevate privileges on an affected system from low-integrity to medium-integrity.

CVE-2019-13720 Use-after-free in WebAudio in Google Chrome allows a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption.

CVE-2019-11707 Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird contain a type confusion vulnerability that can occur when manipulating JavaScript objects due to issues in Array.pop, allowing for an exploitable crash.

CVE-2019-11708 Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird contain a sandbox escape vulnerability that could result in remote code execution.

CVE-2019-8720 WebKitGTK contains a memory corruption vulnerability which can allow an attacker to perform remote code execution.

CVE-2019-18426 A vulnerability in WhatsApp Desktop when paired with WhatsApp for iPhone allows cross-site scripting and local file reading.

CVE-2019-1385 A privilege escalation vulnerability exists when the Windows AppX Deployment Extensions improperly performs privilege management, resulting in access to system files.

CVE-2019-1130 A privilege escalation vulnerability exists when Windows AppX Deployment Service (AppXSVC) improperly handles hard links.

CVE-2018-5002 Adobe Flash Player have a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability that could lead to remote code execution.