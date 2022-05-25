米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は5月23日(米国時間)、「CISA Adds 21 Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog｜CISA」において、「Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog」に21個の脆弱性を追加したと伝えた。これらセキュリティ脆弱性はサイバー犯罪者によって積極的に悪用されていることが確認されている。
影響を受ける主な製品やサービスは次のとおり。
- CVE-2022-20821 Cisco - IOS XR
- CVE-2021-1048 Android - Kernel
- CVE-2021-0920 Android - Kernel
- CVE-2021-30883 Apple - 複数の製品
- CVE-2020-1027 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2020-0638 Microsoft - Update Notification Manager
- CVE-2019-7286 Apple - 複数の製品
- CVE-2019-7287 Apple - iOS
- CVE-2019-0676 Microsoft - Internet Explorer
- CVE-2019-5786 Google - Chrome
- CVE-2019-0703 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2019-0880 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2019-13720 Google - Chrome
- CVE-2019-11707 Mozilla - Firefox and Thunderbird
- CVE-2019-11708 Mozilla - Firefox and Thunderbird
- CVE-2019-8720 WebKitGTK - WebKitGTK
- CVE-2019-18426 Meta Platforms - WhatsApp
- CVE-2019-1385 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2019-1130 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2018-5002 Adobe - Flash Player
- CVE-2018-8589 Microsoft - Win32k
脆弱性の主な内容は次のとおり。
|CVE番号
|脆弱性内容
|CVE-2022-20821
|Cisco IOS XR software health check opens TCP port 6379 by default on activation. An attacker can connect to the Redis instance on the open port and allow access to the Redis instance that is running within the NOSi container.
|CVE-2021-1048
|Android kernel contains a use-after-free vulnerability that allows for privilege escalation.
|CVE-2021-0920
|Android kernel contains a race condition, which allows for a use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation can allow for privilege escalation.
|CVE-2021-30883
|Apple iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS contain a memory corruption vulnerability that could allow for remote code execution.
|CVE-2020-1027
|An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in the way that the Windows Kernel handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could execute code with elevated permissions.
|CVE-2020-0638
|Microsoft Update Notification Manager contains an unspecified vulnerability that allows for privilege escalation.
|CVE-2019-7286
|Apple iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS contain a memory corruption vulnerability that could allow for privilege escalation.
|CVE-2019-7287
|Apple iOS contains a memory corruption vulnerability which could allow an attacker to perform remote code execution.
|CVE-2019-0676
|An information disclosure vulnerability exists when Internet Explorer improperly handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could test for the presence of files on disk.
|CVE-2019-5786
|Google Chrome contains a heap use-after-free vulnerability which allows an attacker to potentially perform out of bounds memory access.
|CVE-2019-0703
|An information disclosure vulnerability exists in the way that the Windows SMB Server handles certain requests, which could lead to information disclosure from the server.
|CVE-2019-0880
|A local elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in how splwow64.exe handles certain calls. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could elevate privileges on an affected system from low-integrity to medium-integrity.
|CVE-2019-13720
|Use-after-free in WebAudio in Google Chrome allows a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption.
|CVE-2019-11707
|Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird contain a type confusion vulnerability that can occur when manipulating JavaScript objects due to issues in Array.pop, allowing for an exploitable crash.
|CVE-2019-11708
|Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird contain a sandbox escape vulnerability that could result in remote code execution.
|CVE-2019-8720
|WebKitGTK contains a memory corruption vulnerability which can allow an attacker to perform remote code execution.
|CVE-2019-18426
|A vulnerability in WhatsApp Desktop when paired with WhatsApp for iPhone allows cross-site scripting and local file reading.
|CVE-2019-1385
|A privilege escalation vulnerability exists when the Windows AppX Deployment Extensions improperly performs privilege management, resulting in access to system files.
|CVE-2019-1130
|A privilege escalation vulnerability exists when Windows AppX Deployment Service (AppXSVC) improperly handles hard links.
|CVE-2018-5002
|Adobe Flash Player have a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability that could lead to remote code execution.
|CVE-2018-8589
|A privilege escalation vulnerability exists when Windows improperly handles calls to Win32k.sys. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run remote code in the security context of the local system.
カタログに追加された脆弱性は積極的に悪用が確認されている点に注意が必要。該当する製品を使っている場合は、提供されているCVE情報やベンダーが提供する情報を確認するとともに、迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。
今回カタログに追加された脆弱性は、最も古いもので2018年に発行されたものが含まれている。カタログにはアクティブに悪用されている脆弱性が追加される仕組みになっており、脆弱性自体は古いものが含まれることも多い。長期にわたって使っている製品がこうした脆弱性を抱えたままになっていることもあるため、カタログに追加された製品に関しては再度情報を確認するとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することが望まれる。