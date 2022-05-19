米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA：Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は5月17日(米国時間)、「Apple Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、Appleの複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- About the security content of watchOS 8.6 - Apple Support
- About the security content of tvOS 15.5 - Apple Support
- About the security content of Security Update 2022-004 Catalina - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Monterey 12.4 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 - Apple Support
- About the security content of Xcode 13.4 - Apple Support
脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- watchOS 8.6
- tvOS 15.3
- macOS Catalina
- macOS Big Sur 11.6.6
- macOS Monterey 12.4
- iOS 15.5 and iPad OS 15.5
- Xcode 13.4
特に「CVE-2022-22675」として特定されている脆弱性は活発な悪用が確認されており注意が必要。この脆弱性はwatchOS、tvOS、macOS Big Surに影響するとされていることから、該当するOSを搭載した製品を使っている場合は迅速に対処することが望まれる。