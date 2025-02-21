「NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.47」公開、GeForce RTX 5070 Ti対応

米NVIDAIは2月20日（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けの最新ドライバ「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 572.47」の提供を開始した。ドライバダウンロードページからダウンロードできる。

バージョンナンバーの小数点第二位をわずかに変更したのみで、新グラフィックス製品のGeForce RTX 5070 Tiに対応した点が主なアップデート。長時間スリープで放置していたシステムでドライバが不安定になることがあった問題も解消されている。