「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」の全プランの加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる2023年4月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。

2023年4月の「フリープレイ」タイトルは、『Meet Your Maker』『リビッツ！ ビッグ・アドベンチャー』『テイルズ・オブ・アイアン』の3タイトル。それぞれフリープレイの提供期間は2023年4月4日から2023年5月1日まで。

『Meet Your Maker』（PS5 / PS4）

『リビッツ！ ビッグ・アドベンチャー』（PS5 / PS4）

『テイルズ・オブ・アイアン』（PS5 / PS4）

