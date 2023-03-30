「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」の全プランの加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる2023年4月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。
2023年4月の「フリープレイ」タイトルは、『Meet Your Maker』『リビッツ！ ビッグ・アドベンチャー』『テイルズ・オブ・アイアン』の3タイトル。それぞれフリープレイの提供期間は2023年4月4日から2023年5月1日まで。
【#PSPlus】2023年4月提供コンテンツ情報！— プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) March 30, 2023
4月4日（火）よりフリープレイで、文明崩壊後の世界が舞台のビルド＆レイドゲーム『Meet Your Maker』や、『リビッツ！ ビッグ・アドベンチャー』『テイルズ・オブ・アイアン』が提供されます。
詳しくはこちら⇒ https://t.co/Zis6nUviVH#フリープレイ pic.twitter.com/48Ah4LDF2H
© 2021-2023 and BEHAVIOUR, MEET YOUR MAKER and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
©2020 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Sumo Digital.
Tails of Iron © 2021 United Label S.A. All rights reserved. Game content © 2021 Odd Bug Studio Ltd. Used with permission. “Tails of Iron” is a trademark of Odd Bug Studio Ltd. All rights reserved. United Label S.A. is exclusive worldwide game licensee. “United Label” is a trademark of United Label S.A. All rights reserved.