PlayStation Plusの「エクストラ」と「プレミアム」の加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる「ゲームカタログ」のラインアップに、『DEATHLOOP』『ドラゴンボール ゼノバース2 Welcome Price!!』『アサシン クリード オリジンズ』『ウォッチドッグス2』など7作品が2022年9月20日より追加される。

また、PlayStation Plus「プレミアム」を対象とした「クラシックスカタログ」には、『スライ・クーパー コレクション』『Toy Story 3』『天地の門』が2022年9月20日より追加される。

「ゲームカタログ」の追加タイトルは以下の通り。

『DEATHLOOP』（PS5）

『アサシン クリード オリジンズ』（PS4）

『ウォッチドッグス2』（PS4）

『ドラゴンボール ゼノバース2 Welcome Price!!』（PS4）

『Spiritfarer: Farewellエディション』（PS4）

『Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX』（PS5/PS4）

『Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition (英語版)』（PS4）

「クラシックスカタログ」の追加タイトルは以下の通り。

『スライ・クーパー コレクション』（PS3）

『Toy Story 3』（PSP）

『天地の門』（PSP）



© 2021 Bethesda Softworks LLC, A ZeniMax Media Company. Deathloop™ developed by Arkane Studios, a ZeniMax Media Company. Deathloop, Arkane, ZeniMax, Bethesda, and Bethesda Softworks and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries.

©2016 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Watch Dogs, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries.

©バードスタジオ／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.