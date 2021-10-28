米コンピュータ緊急事態対策チーム（US-CERT: United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team）は10月27日(米国時間)、「Apple Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、Appleの複数のプロダクトに複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- About the security content of iOS 14.8.1 and iPadOS 14.8.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Monterey 12.0.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of Security Update 2021-007 Catalina - Apple Support
- About the security content of watchOS 8.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of tvOS 15.1 - Apple Support
脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- iOS 14.8.1
- iOS 15.1
- iPadOS 14.8.1
- iPadOS 15.1
- macOS Big Sur 11.6.1
- macOS Catalina Security Update 2021-007 Catalina
- macOS Monterey 12.0.1
- tvOS 15.1
- watchOS 8.1
米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。