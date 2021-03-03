Twitterは現地時間3月3日、音声で会話できる新機能「Spaces(スペース)」ベータ版のテストをAndroidにも展開した。

Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your 👀 out for live Spaces above your home tl — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021

Spacesは、ユーザーがTwitter上で自分の“部屋(Space)”に友人やフォロワーを招いて、文字やテキストを使わず声で会話できる新機能。テスト段階では、「手のジェスチャーに似たリアクション」や「ライブ文字起こし」、「報告とブロック」、「Spacesでのツイート共有」といった機能が用意されている。Spaceを作った人が“誰が話すか”をすべてコントロールできる。

同機能は2020年12月から、ごく限られた数のアカウントに展開され、iOS向けにテストが行われていた。今後はAndroidでどのSpaceでも会話したり、Spaceを作成したりできるようにするとのこと。なお、Spacesの使い方や機能などをまとめたページは、国内向けのTwitterのヘルプセンターに掲載されている。

aye we’re live! what up y’all, we're the team behind Spaces––a small experiment focused on the intimacy of the human voice🧵 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 17, 2020

we are giving Spaces to a very small feedback group. people in the group will be able to create Spaces for their followers and other people on twitter to join. they’ll have full control over who can/cannot speak in their space. — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 17, 2020