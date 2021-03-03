Twitterは現地時間3月3日、音声で会話できる新機能「Spaces(スペース)」ベータ版のテストをAndroidにも展開した。

Spacesは、ユーザーがTwitter上で自分の“部屋(Space)”に友人やフォロワーを招いて、文字やテキストを使わず声で会話できる新機能。テスト段階では、「手のジェスチャーに似たリアクション」や「ライブ文字起こし」、「報告とブロック」、「Spacesでのツイート共有」といった機能が用意されている。Spaceを作った人が“誰が話すか”をすべてコントロールできる。

同機能は2020年12月から、ごく限られた数のアカウントに展開され、iOS向けにテストが行われていた。今後はAndroidでどのSpaceでも会話したり、Spaceを作成したりできるようにするとのこと。なお、Spacesの使い方や機能などをまとめたページは、国内向けのTwitterのヘルプセンターに掲載されている