United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は10月30日(米国時間)、「Apple Releases Security Updates｜CISA」において、iOSやmacOS、watchOSなど複数のAppleプロダクトに脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。

これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされており注意が必要。脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトとバージョンは以下の通り。

  • iTunes 12.10.2 for Windows
  • iCloud for Windows 11.0
  • iCloud for Windows 7.15
  • macOS Catalina 10.15.1
  • watchOS 6.1
  • Safari 13.0.3
  • iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2
  • tvOS 13.2

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている

  • matchOS 6.1 for Apple Watch

    matchOS 6.1 for Apple Watch

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)はユーザーおよび管理者に対し、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。公開された脆弱性情報はサイバー攻撃に利用される可能性があるため、迅速にアップデートを実施することが望まれる。