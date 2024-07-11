米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャーセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は7月9日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases July 2024 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Microsoftが2024年7月のセキュリティ更新プログラムをリリースしたと報じた。Microsoftはこのセキュリティ更新プログラムにおいて、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に対する合計139件の脆弱性を修正している。

脆弱性に関する情報

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

  • Security Update Guide - Microsoft

    Security Update Guide - Microsoft

脆弱性が存在する製品

脆弱性が存在するとされる製品は次のとおり。

  • .NETとVisual Studio
  • Active Directoryフェデレーションサービス
  • Azure CycleCloud
  • Azure DevOps
  • Azure Kinect SDK
  • Azure Network Watcher
  • Microsoft Defender for IoT
  • Microsoft Dynamics
  • Microsoft Graphicsコンポーネント
  • Microsoft Office
  • Microsoft Office Outlook
  • Microsoft Office SharePoint
  • Microsoft Streamサービス
  • Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
  • Microsoft WS-Discovery
  • Microsoft リモートデスクトップライセンスサービス
  • Microsoft 分散トランザクションコーディネーター
  • NDIS
  • SQL Server
  • Windows BitLocker
  • Windows COMセッション
  • Windows CoreMessaging
  • Windows Cryptographicサービス
  • Windows DHCPサーバ
  • Windows Faxとスキャンサービス
  • Windows Image Acquisition
  • Windows iSCSI
  • Windows LockDown Policy (WLDP)
  • Windows MSHTML Platform
  • Windows MultiPoint Services
  • Windows NTLM
  • Windows PowerShell
  • Windows Remote Access Connection Manager
  • Windows Serverバックアップ
  • Windows TCP/IP
  • Windows Themes
  • Windows Win32カーネルサブシステム
  • Windows Win32K - ICOMP
  • Windows Win32K: GRFX
  • Windows インターネット接続の共有 (ICS)
  • Windows オンライン証明書状態プロトコル (OCSP)
  • Windows カーネル
  • Windows カーネルモードドライバー
  • Windows セキュアブート
  • Windows パフォーマンスモニター
  • Windows フィルタリング
  • Windows メッセージキュー
  • Windows リモートデスクトップ
  • Windows ワークステーションサービス
  • Windows 登録エンジン
  • XBox Crypto Graphic Services
  • ラインプリンターデーモン(LPD)サービス
  • ロール: Active Directory証明書サービス、Active Directoryドメインサービス
  • ロール: Windows Hyper-V

対策

修正された脆弱性のうち、Windows Hyper-Vの「CVE-2024-38080」および、Windows MSHTMLプラットフォームの「CVE-2024-38112」はすでに悪用が確認されており、速やかなアップデートが望まれている。

セキュリティ更新プログラムの対象となる製品が多岐にわたる上、脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急(Critical)と評価されており注意が必要。CISAは、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。