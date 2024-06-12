米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は6月11日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases June 2024 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。
脆弱性に関する情報
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- June 2024 Security Updates - Release Notes - Security Update Guide - Microsoft
- Security Update Guide - Microsoft
脆弱性が存在するプロダクト
脆弱性が存在するプロダクトは次のとおり。
- Azure Data Science Virtual Machines
- Azure File Sync
- Azure Monitor
- Azure SDK
- Azure Storage Library
- Dynamics Business Central
- Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Edge (Chromiumベース)
- Microsoft Office
- Microsoft Office Outlook
- Microsoft Office SharePoint
- Microsoft Office Word
- Microsoft Streaming Service
- Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL
- Microsoft Windows Speech
- Visual Studio
- Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver
- Windows Container Manager Service
- Windows Cryptographic Services
- Windows DHCP Server
- Windows Distributed File System (DFS)
- Windows Event Logging Service
- Windows Kernel
- Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers
- Windows Link Layer Topology Discovery Protocol
- Windows NT OS Kernel
- Windows Perception Service
- Windows Remote Access Connection Manager
- Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
- Windows Server Service
- Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service
- Windows Storage
- Windows Themes
- Windows Wi-Fi Driver
- Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem
- Windows Win32K - GRFX
- Winlogon
ただちに適用を
マイクロソフトは6月の第火曜日となる6月12日、2024年6月の累積更新プログラムを公開。同プログラムは複数の欠陥を修正しているほか、いくつもの脆弱性を修正している。セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。
MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて同プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合は内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。