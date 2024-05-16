米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャーセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は5月14日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases May 2024 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Microsoftが2024年5月のセキュリティ更新プログラムをリリースしたと報じた。Microsoftはこのセキュリティ更新プログラムにおいて、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に対する合計60件の脆弱性を修正している。
脆弱性に関する情報
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
脆弱性が存在する製品
脆弱性が存在する製品は次のとおり。
- .NETとVisual Studio
- Azure Migrate
- Microsoft Bing
- Microsoft Brokering File System
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
- Microsoft Edge (Chromiumベース)
- Microsoft Intune
- Microsoft Office Excel
- Microsoft Office SharePoint
- Microsoft Windows SCSIクラスシステムファイル
- Microsoft Windows 検索コンポーネント
- Power BI
- SQL 用 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB プロバイダー
- Visual Studio
- Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver
- Windows CNG キー分離サービス
- Windows Cryptographicサービス
- Windows DHCPサーバー
- Windows DWM Coreライブラリー
- Windows Hyper-V
- Windows Mark of the Web(MOTW)
- Windows MSHTMLプラットフォーム
- Windows NTFS
- Windows Remote Access Connection Manager
- Windows Win32K - ICOMP
- Windows Win32K: GRFX
- Windows カーネル
- Windows タスクスケジューラ
- Windows モバイルブロードバンド
- Windows ルーティングとリモートアクセスサービス(RRAS)
- Windows 共通ログ ファイルシステムドライバー
- Windows 展開サービス
対策
修正された脆弱性のうち、Windows MSHTMLプラットフォームの「CVE-2024-30040」および、Windows DWM Coreライブラリーの「CVE-2024-30051」はすでに悪用が確認されており、速やかなアップデートが望まれている。
セキュリティ更新プログラムの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が重要(Important)と評価されており注意が必要。CISAは、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。