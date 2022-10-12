米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は10月11日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases October 2022 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

  • Security Update Guide - Microsoft

    Security Update Guide - Microsoft

脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。

  • Active Directory Domain Services
  • Azure
  • Azure Arc
  • Client Server Run-time Subsystem (CSRSS)
  • Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
  • Microsoft Graphics Component
  • Microsoft Office
  • Microsoft Office SharePoint
  • Microsoft Office Word
  • Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL
  • NuGet Client
  • Remote Access Service Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol
  • Role: Windows Hyper-V
  • Service Fabric
  • Visual Studio Code
  • Windows Active Directory Certificate Services
  • Windows ALPC
  • Windows CD-ROM Driver
  • Windows COM+ Event System Service
  • Windows Connected User Experiences and Telemetry
  • Windows CryptoAPI
  • Windows Defender
  • Windows DHCP Client
  • Windows Distributed File System (DFS)
  • Windows DWM Core Library
  • Windows Event Logging Service
  • Windows Group Policy
  • Windows Group Policy Preference Client
  • Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol
  • Windows Kernel
  • Windows Local Security Authority (LSA)
  • Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS)
  • Windows Local Session Manager (LSM)
  • Windows NTFS
  • Windows NTLM
  • Windows ODBC Driver
  • Windows Perception Simulation Service
  • Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol
  • Windows Portable Device Enumerator Service
  • Windows Print Spooler Components
  • Windows Resilient File System (ReFS)
  • Windows Secure Channel
  • Windows Security Support Provider Interface
  • Windows Server Remotely Accessible Registry Keys
  • Windows Server Service
  • Windows Storage
  • Windows TCP/IP
  • Windows USB Serial Driver
  • Windows Web Account Manager
  • Windows Win32K
  • Windows WLAN Service
  • Windows Workstation Service

セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。CISAは、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。

MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合には内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。