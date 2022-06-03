米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は6月2日(米国時間)、「CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability (CVE-2022-26134) to Catalog ｜CISA」において、「Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog」に脆弱性を追加したと伝えた。
今回、カタログに追加されたのはAtlassianはConfluence ServerおよびData Centerの脆弱性（CVE-2022-26134）。
- CVE-2022-26134 Atlassian - Confluence Server/Data Center
脆弱性の主な内容は次のとおりで、悪用されると、認証されていない遠隔の第三者に任意のコードを実行される恐れがある。
|CVE番号
|脆弱性内容
|CVE-2022-26134
|Versions of Confluence Server and Data Center contain a remote code execution vulnerability that allow for an unauthenticated attacker to perform arbitrary code execution.
JPCERT/CCによると、6月3日時点で、Atlassianからこの脆弱性を修正したバージョンは公開されていないという。対策バージョンが公開されるまでの暫定策として、Atlassianからは以下の実施が推奨されている。
- Confluence ServerおよびConfluence Data Centerへのインターネットからの接続を制限する
- Confluence ServerおよびConfluence Data Centerを一時的に無効にする