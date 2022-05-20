VMwareは2022年月18日(米国時間)、「VMSA-2022-0014 - VMware Workspace ONE Access, Identity Manager and vRealize Automation updates address multiple vulnerabilities」において、VMwareの複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。脆弱性は緊急(Critical)と重要(Important)に分類されており、該当する製品を使用している場合にはただちに確認およびアップデートを実施することが望まれる。
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- 【緊急】VMware Workspace ONE Access 21.08.0.1 (Linux版)
- 【緊急】VMware Workspace ONE Access 21.08.0.0 (Linux版)
- 【緊急】VMware Workspace ONE Access 20.10.0.1 (Linux版)
- 【緊急】VMware Workspace ONE Access 20.10.0.0 (Linux版)
- 【緊急】VMware Identity Manager 3.3.6 (Linux版)
- 【緊急】VMware Identity Manager 3.3.5 (Linux版)
- 【緊急】VMware Identity Manager 3.3.4 (Linux版)
- 【緊急】VMware Identity Manager 3.3.3 (Linux版)
- 【緊急】vRealize Automation (vIDM) 7.6 (Linux版)
- 【緊急】VMware Cloud Foundation (vIDM) 4.3.x
- 【緊急】VMware Cloud Foundation (vIDM) 4.2.x
- 【緊急】VMware Cloud Foundation (vIDM) 4.1
- 【緊急】VMware Cloud Foundation (vIDM) 4.0.x
- 【緊急】VMware Cloud Foundation (vRA) 3.x
- 【緊急】vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager (vIDM) 8.x
- ［重要］VMware Workspace ONE Access 21.08.0.1 (Linux版)
- ［重要］VMware Workspace ONE Access 21.08.0.0 (Linux版)
- ［重要］VMware Workspace ONE Access 20.10.0.1 (Linux版)
- ［重要］VMware Workspace ONE Access 20.10.0.0 (Linux版)
- ［重要］VMware Identity Manager 3.3.6 (Linux版)
- ［重要］VMware Identity Manager 3.3.5 (Linux版)
- ［重要］VMware Identity Manager 3.3.4 (Linux版)
- ［重要］VMware Identity Manager 3.3.3 (Linux版)
- ［重要］VMware Cloud Foundation (vIDM) 4.3.x
- ［重要］VMware Cloud Foundation (vIDM) 4.2.x
- ［重要］VMware Cloud Foundation (vIDM) 4.1
- ［重要］VMware Cloud Foundation (vIDM) 4.0.x
- ［重要］vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager (vIDM) 8.x
VMwareからアップデートが公開されている脆弱性が依然としてサイバー攻撃でアクティブに悪用されているとして、セキュリティ当局は繰り返し警告を行っている。今回公開された脆弱性はこれまで発見された脆弱性とは異なるものであり、今後この脆弱性も同様の状況になる可能性がある。