米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は5月16日(米国時間)、「CISA Adds Two Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog｜CISA」において、「Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog」に2個の脆弱性を追加したと伝えた。これら脆弱性はサイバー犯罪者によって積極的に悪用されていることが確認されている。
影響を受ける主な製品やサービスは次のとおり。
- CVE-2022-30525 Zyxel - Multiple Firewalls
- CVE-2022-22947 VMware - Spring Cloud Gateway
脆弱性の主な内容は次のとおり。
|CVE番号
|脆弱性内容
|CVE-2022-30525
|A command injection vulnerability in the CGI program of some Zyxel firewall versions could allow an attacker to modify specific files and then execute some OS commands on a vulnerable device.
|CVE-2022-22947
|Spring Cloud Gateway applications are vulnerable to a code injection attack when the Gateway Actuator endpoint is enabled, exposed and unsecured.
今回カタログに追加された脆弱性は比較的最近公表されたものだ。詳細が明らかになった脆弱性はサイバー犯罪者によって悪用されやすい。脆弱性は発表されるとともに直ちに内容を確認するとともに、適切に緩和策の適用やアップデートの適用を実施することが望まれる。