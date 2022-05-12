米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA： Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は5月11日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases May 2022 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

  • May 2022 Security Update Summary - Release Notes - Security Update Guide - Microsoft

脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。

  • .NET and Visual Studio
  • Microsoft Exchange Server
  • Microsoft Graphics Component
  • Microsoft Local Security Authority Server (lsasrv)
  • Microsoft Office
  • Microsoft Office Excel
  • Microsoft Office SharePoint
  • Microsoft Windows ALPC
  • Remote Desktop Client
  • Role: Windows Fax Service
  • Role: Windows Hyper-V
  • Self-hosted Integration Runtime
  • Tablet Windows User Interface
  • Visual Studio
  • Visual Studio Code
  • Windows Active Directory
  • Windows Address Book
  • Windows Authentication Methods
  • Windows BitLocker
  • Windows Cluster Shared Volume (CSV)
  • Windows Failover Cluster Automation Server
  • Windows Kerberos
  • Windows Kernel
  • Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol
  • Windows Media
  • Windows Network File System
  • Windows NTFS
  • Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol
  • Windows Print Spooler Components
  • Windows Push Notifications
  • Windows Remote Access Connection Manager
  • Windows Remote Desktop
  • Windows Remote Procedure Call Runtime
  • Windows Server Service
  • Windows Storage Spaces Controller
  • Windows WLAN Auto Config Service

セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合は、内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。