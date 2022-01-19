Microsoftは1月17日(米国時間)、「Windows message center - Out-of-band update to address issues after installing the January Windows update｜Microsoft Docs」において、2022年1月の累積更新プログラムで発生した問題を修正するための緊急パッチ(OOB: Out-of-band updates)を公開したと伝えた。

アップデートで修正される問題は次のとおり。

公開された緊急パッチは次のとおり。

  • Windows 11 / Windows Update - KB5010795

緊急パッチはWindows UpdateまたはMicrosoft Update Catalogで提供されており、Windows Updateから自動的にインストールされるものと、オプション扱いでインストールされるものがある。該当する製品を使用している場合、対象の緊急パッチを確認するとともに、必要に応じて適用することが望まれる。

今回、2022年1月の累積更新プログラムが配信されてからかなり短い期間で緊急パッチが作成された公開されたことになる。その背景には2022年1月の累積更新プログラムで発生した問題が広範囲に影響していたことがあるとみられる。