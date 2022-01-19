Microsoftは1月17日(米国時間)、「Windows message center - Out-of-band update to address issues after installing the January Windows update｜Microsoft Docs」において、2022年1月の累積更新プログラムで発生した問題を修正するための緊急パッチ(OOB: Out-of-band updates)を公開したと伝えた。
アップデートで修正される問題は次のとおり。
- Windows 11 - VPN接続ができなくなる問題（参考「1月のWindows Update実施後にVPN接続できなくなる問題が発生中 | TECH+」）
- Windows 8.1 / Windows Server 2012 - Hyper-Vで動作している仮想マシンが起動しなくなる問題
- Windows / Windows Server - ReFS (Resilient File System)でフォーマットされたリムーバブルボリュームがRAWでマウントできなくなる問題
- Windows Server - ドメインコントローラの影響を受けるWindows Serverが再起動する問題（参考「1月のWindows Update適用したWindows Serverで再起動の問題発生 | TECH+」）
公開された緊急パッチは次のとおり。
- Windows 11, version 21H1 (オリジナルリリース): January 17, 2022—KB5010795 (OS Build 22000.438) Out-of-band
- Windows Server 2022: January 17, 2022—KB5010796 (OS Build 20348.473) Out-of-band
- Windows 10, version 21H2: January 17, 2022—KB5010793 (OS Builds 19042.1469, 19043.1469, and 19044.1469) Out-of-band
- Windows 10, version 21H1: January 17, 2022—KB5010793 (OS Builds 19042.1469, 19043.1469, and 19044.1469) Out-of-band
- Windows 10, version 20H2, Windows Server, version 20H2: January 17, 2022—KB5010793 (OS Builds 19042.1469, 19043.1469, and 19044.1469) Out-of-band
- Windows 10, version 20H1, Windows Server, version 20H1: January 17, 2022—KB5010793 (OS Builds 19042.1469, 19043.1469, and 19044.1469) Out-of-band
- Windows 10, version 1909, Windows Server, version 1909: January 17, 2022—KB5010792 (OS Build 18363.2039) Out-of-band
- Windows 10, version 1809, Windows Server, version 1809, Windows Server 2019: January 18, 2022—KB5010791 (OS Build 17763.2458) Out-of-band
- Windows 10, version 1607, Windows Server 2016: January 17, 2022—KB5010790 (OS Build 14393.4889) Out-of-band
- Windows 10, version 1507: January 17, 2022—KB5010789 (OS Build 10240.19179) Out-of-band
- Windows 7 SP1: KB5010798: Out-of-band update for Windows 7 SP1 and Server 2008 R2 SP1: January 17, 2022
- Windows Server 2008 SP2: KB5010799: Out-of-band update for Windows Server 2008 SP2: January 17, 2022
- Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 R2: KB5010794: Out-of-band update for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2: January 17, 2022
- Windows Server 2012: KB5010797: Out-of-band update for Windows Server 2012: January 17, 2022
緊急パッチはWindows UpdateまたはMicrosoft Update Catalogで提供されており、Windows Updateから自動的にインストールされるものと、オプション扱いでインストールされるものがある。該当する製品を使用している場合、対象の緊急パッチを確認するとともに、必要に応じて適用することが望まれる。
今回、2022年1月の累積更新プログラムが配信されてからかなり短い期間で緊急パッチが作成された公開されたことになる。その背景には2022年1月の累積更新プログラムで発生した問題が広範囲に影響していたことがあるとみられる。