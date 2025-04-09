マイクロソフトは、2025年4月8日（米国時間）、2025年3月のセキュリティ更新プログラム（https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/releaseNote/2025-Apr）（月例パッチ）を公開した。該当するソフトウェアはCVEベースで126件である。（）内は対応するCVEである。

  • Visual Studio Code（CVE-2025-20570）
  • Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service（CVE-2025-21174）
  • Windows Local Security Authority（LSA）（CVE-2025-21191）
  • Windows NTFS（CVE-2025-21197）
  • Windows Routing and Remote Access Service（RRAS）（CVE-2025-21203）
  • Windows Update Stack（CVE-2025-21204）
  • Windows Telephony Service（CVE-2025-21205）
  • Windows Telephony Service（CVE-2025-21221）
  • Windows Telephony Service（CVE-2025-21222）
  • Windows DWM Core Library（CVE-2025-24058）
  • Windows DWM Core Library（CVE-2025-24060）
  • Windows DWM Core Library（CVE-2025-24062）
  • Windows DWM Core Library（CVE-2025-24073）
  • Windows DWM Core Library（CVE-2025-24074）
  • Microsoft Edge（Chromium-based）（CVE-2025-25000）
  • Microsoft Edge（Chromium-based）（CVE-2025-25001）
  • Azure Local Cluster（CVE-2025-25002）
  • Azure Local Cluster（CVE-2025-26628）
  • Windows Hello（CVE-2025-26635）
  • Windows BitLocker（CVE-2025-26637）
  • Windows USB Print Driver（CVE-2025-26639）
  • Windows Digital Media（CVE-2025-26640）
  • Windows Cryptographic Services（CVE-2025-26641）
  • Microsoft Office（CVE-2025-26642）
  • Windows Hello（CVE-2025-26644）
  • Windows Kerberos（CVE-2025-26647）
  • Windows Kernel（CVE-2025-26648）
  • Windows Secure Channel（CVE-2025-26649）
  • Windows Local Session Manager（LSM）（CVE-2025-26651）
  • Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service（CVE-2025-26652）
  • Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol（CVE-2025-26663）
  • Windows Routing and Remote Access Service（RRAS）（CVE-2025-26664）
  • Windows upnphost.dll（CVE-2025-26665）
  • Windows Media（CVE-2025-26666）
  • Windows Routing and Remote Access Service（RRAS）（CVE-2025-26667）
  • Windows Routing and Remote Access Service（RRAS）（CVE-2025-26668）
  • Windows Routing and Remote Access Service（RRAS）（CVE-2025-26669）
  • Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol（CVE-2025-26670）
  • Windows Remote Desktop Services（CVE-2025-26671）
  • Windows Routing and Remote Access Service（RRAS）（CVE-2025-26672）
  • Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol（CVE-2025-26673）
  • Windows Media（CVE-2025-26674）
  • Windows Subsystem for Linux（CVE-2025-26675）
  • Windows Routing and Remote Access Service（RRAS）（CVE-2025-26676）
  • Windows Defender Application Control（WDAC）（CVE-2025-26678）
  • RPC Endpoint Mapper Service（CVE-2025-26679）
  • Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service（CVE-2025-26680）
  • Windows Win32K - GRFX（CVE-2025-26681）
  • ASP.NET Core（CVE-2025-26682）
  • Windows TCP/IP（CVE-2025-26686）
  • Windows Win32K - GRFX（CVE-2025-26687）
  • Microsoft Virtual Hard Drive（CVE-2025-26688）
  • Windows Digital Media（CVE-2025-27467）
  • Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol（CVE-2025-27469）
  • Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service（CVE-2025-27470）
  • Microsoft Streaming Service（CVE-2025-27471）
  • Windows Mark of the Web（MOTW）（CVE-2025-27472）
  • Windows HTTP.sys（CVE-2025-27473）
  • Windows Routing and Remote Access Service（RRAS）（CVE-2025-27474）
  • Windows Update Stack（CVE-2025-27475）
  • Windows Digital Media（CVE-2025-27476）
  • Windows Telephony Service（CVE-2025-27477）
  • Windows Local Security Authority（LSA）（CVE-2025-27478）
  • Windows Kerberos（CVE-2025-27479）
  • Remote Desktop Gateway Service（CVE-2025-27480）
  • Windows Telephony Service（CVE-2025-27481）
  • Remote Desktop Gateway Service（CVE-2025-27482）
  • Windows NTFS（CVE-2025-27483）
  • Windows Universal Plug and Play（UPnP）Device Host（CVE-2025-27484）
  • Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service（CVE-2025-27485）
  • Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service（CVE-2025-27486）
  • Remote Desktop Client（CVE-2025-27487）
  • Azure Local（CVE-2025-27489）
  • Windows Bluetooth Service（CVE-2025-27490）
  • Windows Hyper-V（CVE-2025-27491）
  • Windows Secure Channel（CVE-2025-27492）
  • Windows Installer（CVE-2025-27727）
  • Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers（CVE-2025-27728）
  • Windows Shell（CVE-2025-27729）
  • Windows Digital Media（CVE-2025-27730）
  • OpenSSH for Windows（CVE-2025-27731）
  • Windows Win32K - GRFX（CVE-2025-27732）
  • Windows NTFS（CVE-2025-27733）
  • Windows Virtualization-Based Security（VBS）Enclave（CVE-2025-27735）
  • Windows Power Dependency Coordinator（CVE-2025-27736）
  • Windows Security Zone Mapping（CVE-2025-27737）
  • Windows Resilient File System（ReFS）（CVE-2025-27738）
  • Windows Kernel（CVE-2025-27739）
  • Windows Active Directory Certificate Services（CVE-2025-27740）
  • Windows NTFS（CVE-2025-27741）
  • Windows NTFS（CVE-2025-27742）
  • System Center（CVE-2025-27743）
  • Microsoft Office（CVE-2025-27744）
  • Microsoft Office（CVE-2025-27745）
  • Microsoft Office（CVE-2025-27746）
  • Microsoft Office Word（CVE-2025-27747）
  • Microsoft Office（CVE-2025-27748）
  • Microsoft Office（CVE-2025-27749）
  • Microsoft Office Excel（CVE-2025-27750）
  • Microsoft Office Excel（CVE-2025-27751）
  • Microsoft Office Excel（CVE-2025-27752）
  • Microsoft Office（CVE-2025-29791）
  • Microsoft Office（CVE-2025-29792）
  • Microsoft Office SharePoint（CVE-2025-29793）
  • Microsoft Office SharePoint（CVE-2025-29794）
  • Microsoft Edge for iOS（CVE-2025-29796）
  • Microsoft AutoUpdate（MAU）（CVE-2025-29800）
  • Microsoft AutoUpdate（MAU）（CVE-2025-29801）
  • Visual Studio（CVE-2025-29802）
  • Visual Studio Tools for Applications and SQL Server Management Studio（CVE-2025-29803）
  • Visual Studio（CVE-2025-29804）
  • Outlook for Android（CVE-2025-29805）
  • Windows Cryptographic Services（CVE-2025-29808）
  • Windows Kerberos（CVE-2025-29809）
  • Active Directory Domain Services（CVE-2025-29810）
  • Windows Mobile Broadband（CVE-2025-29811）
  • Windows Kernel Memory（CVE-2025-29812）
  • Microsoft Edge（Chromium-based）（CVE-2025-29815）
  • Microsoft Office Word（CVE-2025-29816）
  • Power Automate（CVE-2025-29817）
  • Azure Portal Windows Admin Center（CVE-2025-29819）
  • Microsoft Office Word（CVE-2025-29820）
  • Dynamics Business Central（CVE-2025-29821）
  • Microsoft Office OneNote（CVE-2025-29822）
  • Microsoft Office Excel（CVE-2025-29823）
  • Windows Common Log File System Driver（CVE-2025-29824）
  • 図1 2025年4月のセキュリティ更新プログラム（月例パッチ）が公開された

マイクロソフトでは、セキュリティ更新プログラム、セキュリティアドバイザリに関する注意点として、以下をあげる。

  • 今月のセキュリティ更新プログラムで修正した脆弱性のうち、以下の脆弱性は更新プログラムが公開されるよりも前に悪用が行われていることを確認している。ユーザーにおいては、更新プログラムの適用を早急に行ってほしい。脆弱性の詳細は、各CVEのページを参照してほしい。
    • CVE-2025-29824 Windows共通ログファイルシステムドライバーの特権の昇格の脆弱性

新たに確認した脆弱性に対応した新しいセキュリティ更新プログラムは、以下の通り。

Windows 11 v24H2、v23H2、v22H2

緊急（リモートでコードの実行が可能）

  • v24H2：KB5055523
  • v23H2、v22H2：KB5055528

Windows 11 v24H2の更新プログラムであるKB5055523のハイライトの一部は

  • Windowsオペレーティングシステムのセキュリティの問題に対処する

である。

Windows 10 v22H2

緊急（リモートでコードの実行が可能）

  • KB5055518

Windows Server 2025（Server Core installationを含む）

緊急（リモートでコードの実行が可能）

  • KB5055523

Windows Server 2022、23H2（Server Core installationを含む）

緊急（リモートでコードの実行が可能）

  • Windows Server 2022：KB5055518
  • Windows Server 23H2：KB5055527

Windows Server 2019、2016（Server Core installationを含む）

緊急（リモートでコードの実行が可能）

  • Windows Server 2019：KB5055519
  • Windows Server 2016：KB5055521

Remote Desktop client for Windows Desktop

重要（リモートでコードの実行が可能）

セキュリティ更新プログラムの詳細については、https://learn.microsoft.com/windows-server/remote/remote-desktop-services/ を参照してほしい。

Microsoft Office

緊急（リモートでコードの実行が可能）

セキュリティ更新プログラムの詳細については、https://learn.microsoft.com/officeupdates を参照してほしい。

Microsoft SharePoint

重要（リモートでコードの実行が可能）

セキュリティ更新プログラムの詳細については、https://learn.microsoft.com/officeupdates/sharepoint-updates を参照してほしい。

Microsoft Dynamics 365

重要（情報漏えい）

セキュリティ更新プログラムの詳細については、https://learn.microsoft.com/dynamics365 を参照してほしい。

Microsoft .NET

重要（サービス拒否）

セキュリティ更新プログラムの詳細については、https://learn.microsoft.com/dotnet を参照してほしい。

Microsoft Visual Studio

重要（特権の昇格）

セキュリティ更新プログラムの詳細については、https://learn.microsoft.com/visualstudio を参照してほしい。

Microsoft Azure

重要（情報漏えい）

セキュリティ更新プログラムの詳細については、https://learn.microsoft.com/Azure を参照してほしい。

System Center

重要（特権の昇格）

セキュリティ更新プログラムの詳細については、https://learn.microsoft.com/system-center を参照してほしい。